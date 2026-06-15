Sean from Outlast: The Jungle applied for Survivor 10 times, and the audition video is wild

Sean from Outlast: The Jungle actually applied for Survivor a total of 10 times, and somehow got rejected at every audition video. He actually posted the official audition vid, where he shows his hand at fishing, hiking, and even sat with his pet pig for a big part of it.

Although his time on the Netflix show was cut short after he suffered third-degree burns, Sean has always wanted reality TV fame, especially when it comes to the outdoors. He shared the vid back in 2024, revealing, “We’re all just kids trying to figure s*** out.”

Sean spoke of his wife being his best friend and said: “She’s the reason I’m talking to you for the tenth time, honestly I’ve lost count. We run a fitness business together, we’ve rescued over 15 animals together, including our family mascot, and we live life on our own terms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Jacobs MS CSCS | Strength • Movement • Longevity (@seanjacobs901)

He even addressed host Jeff Probst and said, “She puts up with me, and Jeff, now it’s your turn, man.” Sean opened up in his audition video about being six figures in debt, having multiple jobs just to survive, and even admitted how Survivor feels like his calling.

Sean has been watching Survivor since the first season, saying it’s “not just a game but the ultimate test of everything he has built his life around.” He said, “When that commercial comes on and Jeff says, ‘Apply to be on Survivor,’ I don’t just hear it, I feel it, I belong there.”

With genuine dreams of being the last one standing, Sean begged, “Please let me be the old guy they didn’t see coming. Ted Lasso meets Survivor, you are so not ready for this. Season 49, Sean Jacobs, expect the unexpected.” Tbh, the pig was the main character.

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