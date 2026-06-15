‘I just don’t understand’: Sean breaks silence on losing his police job over Love Island USA

Sean Reifel has finally broken his silence on losing his police job because of Love Island USA. His response is juicy, guys.

So, prior to his stint on Love Island USA, Sean was a police officer in a town called Bethlehem in Pennsylvania. He’d been on the force for less than a year. Sean wound up resigning from the force so he could go on the TV show. The mayor of his town then blasted him for this decision. Sean’s former boss, Police Chief Michelle Knott, told The Morning Call, she was “disappointed” and “it’s just a bad look”.

Now Sean is out the Love Island USA villa, he’s been able to address to this drama. On Aftersun, Sean read out part of the mayor’s comments about him. J William Reynolds has told WHTM: “I never thought I’d see the day in America where a reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.” Ouch.

Sean responded: “I guess he’s upset. That’s interesting.

“I definitely had a sit down with my job and told them exactly where I was going and what was happening, and they asked me to put in for unpaid leave. It does bother me because they – just before I left – gave me awards for like, with my partners, taking a lady out of a building on fire and talking someone off a roof that was mentally ill. So, to give me those, and then do something like this? I just don’t understand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Reifel (@parm3_sean)

“I don’t want to say anything bad about them. I know things can be taken out of context. Everyone in the department knew where I was going.”

Although the major says Sean could rejoin the force if he restarted the training, Sean has yet to clarify what his plans are. Well, if he doesn’t have a job at the moment, at least he’ll have time to keep up-to-date with watching Love Island?

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