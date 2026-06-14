Help, is Love Island USA not on tonight?! The schedule for Saturday, fully explained

I need to write all this down on my calendar

It’s 9pm on Saturday. You crash on the sofa. The snacks are open, and the group chat is up on your phone for you to rant on. But what’s this? No Love Island?

If you’re panicking over what’s going on with Love Island USA on Saturday, then don’t fret! We have answers. Here’s a proper explanation of the schedule.

Is there Love Island USA on a Saturday?

Yes and no. A regular episode of Love Island USA season eight doesn’t air on Saturday night. Instead, we get Love Island: Aftersun. It’s on at 9pm ET (or 6pm PT) on Peacock, during the time slot when Love Island usually airs.

Love Island: Aftersun is the talk show which goes over the previous week’s events in detail. For Love Island USA season eight, Aftersun will be presented by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa. They’ve replaced Maura Higgins.

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Here’s the actual reason that Love Island USA doesn’t air on Saturdays

The Saturday schedule for Love Island isn’t unique to the USA version of the show. During Love Island UK, there isn’t a full new episode on this day either.

On Saturdays, Islanders get some time away from the cameras. The cast are split into groups of boys and groups of girls. This rule is to prevent couples from doing anything juicy while the cameras aren’t around to capture it. The Islanders are discouraged from discussing any of the relationship drama within the villa, either.

Saturday is also the ideal time for cast members to fit in any appointments, so they can feel ready for the week ahead. Think haircuts, manicures, bikini waxes… The villa also gets a good clean while the Islanders are out.

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