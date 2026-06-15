Outlast: The Jungle producer reveals intense movie scene that inspired survival show

It took him five years to get Netflix to agree to it

Outlast: The Jungle producer Grant Kahler is speaking out on the movie that inspired the idea for the Netflix show. It’s a film that didn’t immediately come to mind, but it took years for him to finally get the reality show approved, and now it’s finally here for all to see.

He is the executive producer alongside Jason Bateman, and told Parade: “What I’ve always thought about is, ‘How do you start with a very real situation?’ And I think that perfect movie to start with is Alive, the Andes Mountains crash. That’s something I wanted to test.”

“If your plane goes down, and that guy next to you is a great hunter, can you also deal with him as a person? Because he’s all you’ve got. And that social dynamic is a very, very real part of survival. And so I just thought this was a very real way to test that,” he added.

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He also said: “I’ve wanted to do one like this for a long time. I’ve always wanted to bring the social dynamic angle into the survival experience. Because I just always thought about these these things. You can imagine how many thousands of these shows are pitched?

“And it’s always like, “Oh, how do we complicate the rules? How do we change this?” What I’ve always thought about is, “How do you start with a very real situation?” And I think that perfect movie to start with is Alive, that movie’s not just about eating someone’s butt meat.”

Grant, who has worked on Alone, added: “It’s about how do they deal with each other as well. I can’t speak for Netflix, but I think they were looking for something in this space. Shows like Alone were starting to do really well on network, Netflix, as well as other streamers.”

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