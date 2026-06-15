Debunked: Posts of Love Island USA’s Zach with past ‘bf’ have resurfaced, so what’s going on?

Zach Georgiou has been spotted hanging out with an old “BF” in a resurfaced post, and people think he’s an ex. Others simply think they’re best friends who are joking around, after photos of them writing their initials in the sand with a love heart around were shared.

The guy, Dan Scott, is a 23-year-old currently in the USA. Could he be there to support his bestie? It appears as though he commented on the photos a couple of months ago, “Who is the cute guy with the moustache?” Zach replied, “my bf x.” Dan replied with a kissing emoji.

However, that’s Zach’s humour. He told KC they’re on their “first date” as a joke, and said to “put a man in front of him.” People also noticed both Zach and Bryce have chemistry, with body language expert Inbaal Honigman revealing they could have mutual attraction.

i found some very interesting things on zach’s instagram hold up 😭 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/xI7znD6SKD — eva ★ 𖦹 (@twotimesasfun) June 13, 2026

Inbaal spoke on behalf of Casino.ca, and said: “They’re close friends, which we see in how comfortable they are touching each other. They cross the line into intimate moments when they touch each other’s bodies. The question is whether they’re attracted to one another.

“Their facial expressions suggest that there are some unspoken feelings hiding beneath the giggles. When they sit side by side, Zach covers his lips. This is a secretive gesture, and it shows that Zach is avoiding saying something that he worries may be taken the wrong way.”

Inbaal thinks that the men “overstep” the “normal distance that would typically be kept between two people who are just friends.” She claims that this isn’t just a “regular friendship” as they “smile very brightly at each other and maintain eye contact.”

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