Love Island USA star KC’s ‘ex-girlfriend’ alleges he burned all of her stuff in wild claims

Love Island USA‘s KC Chandler has been accused by an alleged ex, making wild claims about their past relationship. A girl claiming to be his ex alleged that he hacked her while she was in the shower, and even FaceTimed her to show him burning her stuff during the split.

The girl in question wrote: “How I’ma feel the day I do a storytime on how my ex hacked me while I was in the shower, ft me to burn my stuff and I still stayed on FT to watch it burn.” She also alleged that KC is “so toxic” and shared screenshots of her things being burnt.

She’s also alleged that her ex will be “cosplaying as a good guy in the villa” and then liked a comment of someone guessing she’s talking about KC. However, the alleged ex has not confirmed KC as her ex, so in retrospect, it really could be about any of the guys.

Well, well, well. Allegedly, KC’s ex (unverified atm) “posted a tiktok (deleted it) right when cast photos dropped saying ‘how i feel seeing my ex on love island knowing he’s going to cosplay as a good person’ and liked this comment saying it has to be KC” #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/mhjvE8J7GN pic.twitter.com/HEXF6HTMGi — Coco Bee (@CocoaBeanCream) June 8, 2026

The girl is from California, like KC, and wrote in the caption of her video, “Never catch me doing charity work again.” However, the post from a week ago has since been removed, before not one of the female contestants stood behind KC’s door to couple up with him.

For now, this is all just speculation, and obviously KC is in the villa, so he isn’t really in a position to say his side of the story. One person wrote: “Perhaps the ladies recognised how much of a red flag he is. Super insincere and very sly. Being attractive doesn’t mean s***.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to KC and NBC for comment.

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