Omg, it turns out Kayda from Love Island USA was arrested for unlawful intoxication?!

Love Island USA‘s Kayda was arrested for unlawful intoxication, years before going into the villa as a bombshell. Just days after she was allegedly spotted in a video calling her friend fat and slapping her from high school, her name was spotted on a public 2022 police log.

Her full name, Kayda Reese Applegate Boss, was mentioned on a log on Derry News from June 2022 which reads that she was arrested for possession/intoxication, at 8.36pm one evening, specifically at 14 West Appleton Street, in Manchester, USA.

We do already know that Kayda is from Manchester, New Hampshire, which, as she explained to the girls on the show, is right above Boston. She’s described herself as “10/10,” and works as a former model, having also done a photoshoot in New York City.

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Unlawful intoxication means being in a state of inebriation (from alcohol or drugs) that causes a person to behave disruptively, endanger themselves or others, or lack control over their faculties in a public place, as per the law in Manchester.

It comes days after a video resurfaced which appears to show Kayda slapping her friend and calling her fat. It comes from high school, which seemingly makes it look like Kayda whacks her friend in the face, and in another clip, is allegedly fat-shaming her.

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However, Kayda’s mum has come out to shut down rumours that her daughter is a bully, saying she isn’t, and alleging the other girl involved was name-calling her. However, some contestants who were previously arrested have been axed from the show.

As part of the application process, contestants will be asked to disclose whether they have any criminal record. Vasana Montgomery was originally announced as one of the islanders, and was removed for saying the n-word in a video that went round. She’s since apologised.

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