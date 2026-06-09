We dug up old pics of Bryce from Love Island USA, and he was famous on Tumblr and Wattpad

This week on Love Island USA, Bryce Alakai Dettloff shared that in his youth, “the hottest” girl at school declared him “the cutest” boy. Then, “all the guys used to bully me because they thought I was better looking”. Well, God gives the toughest battles to the strongest soldiers. Naturally, we had to scour the internet for pictures of Bryce when he was younger.

It seems Bryce wasn’t making up that he was considered “the cutest”, because a sizeable chunk of Tumblr in 2016 also thought this. Bryce from Love Island used to be fairly famous among chronically online teenagers. He had his own mini fanbase on Tumblr and Wattpad back in the day. People even wrote fanfiction about him?! I don’t know how to process this information.

Bryce from Love Island began modelling in his teens

Bryce’s moment of fame makes a bit more sense once you learn he began working as a model while he was a teenager. He did shoots for Calvin Klein and DKNY.

These pics of Bryce when he was younger make me laugh so hard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)

Luckily for us, Bryce hasn’t tidied up his Instagram in a while. He’s left up plenty of old photos of himself. These pictures are the incarnation of Tumblr from 2016 to 2018. I’m talking sepia filters, polaroids, pretending to read, staring out at a street for no real reason…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



They should be archived for future historians of the internet. His page looks as if you asked ChatGPT to generate images of a pasty-looking hipster boy you would have thought was hot when you were 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)

Er, he had a fan base

So far, I’ve found 23 old Tumblr threads about him, two Wattpad accounts with his name (that clearly weren’t made by him) and nine fan accounts in the depths of Instagram.

Photos of Bryce (from his own Insta, and from his modelling portfolio) featured in Wattpad books that compiled pics of hot boys. Users would “cast” him as characters in their stories, then use photos of him on the covers (this may sound unhinged to people who weren’t chronically online in the 2010s, but this was common practice).

This Wattpad account named Bryce Dettloff (with the location “inside your panties”) exclusively published picture of Bryce, with suggestive captions.

Really.

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