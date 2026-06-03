Here’s where you can follow the vibey cast of Love Island USA season eight on Instagram

I'm obsessed with them all

The cast of Love Island USA season eight are all unbelievably cool, and you’d best bet that their Instagram accounts are equally vibey, so where you can follow them all? Here’s the full list!

Aniya Harvey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aniya (@aniyaharvey02)



The 23 year old is the daughter of former NBA player Donnell Harvey, and got a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Florida State University.

Beatriz Hatz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beatriz Hatz (@bhatz_track)



Beatriz is 25 and very casually an actual Paralympic Games winner. She first competed in 2020 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, and even took home gold in 2024 during the games in Paris.

Bryce Dettloff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



29 year old Bryce is also a professional actor and has previously appeared in HBO’s The Other Two, Alabama Rose, and The Third Eye: Major Arcana.

Gabriel Vasconcelos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GABRIEL VASCONCELOS (@gvasconcelosv)



26 year old Gabriel is a model and DJ.

KC Chandler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1/1 (@kc.thagreat)



23 year old KC is from California and currently works as a nursing assistant.

Kenzie Annis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)



Kenzie is 24 and graduated from nursing school just last month!

Melanie Moreno

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELANIE MORENO ♱ (@melanieelisa)



Yet another Love Island USA season eight cast member who’s been dirty by the photographer is 24 year old Melanie who works as a bikini store manager and fashion model in LA.

Sean Reifel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Reifel (@parm3_sean)



We have a new ‘papacita’ this season! 29 year old Sean gave up his police job for Love Island, a decision which reportedly ruffled a few feathers…

Sincere Rhea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sincere (@sincere.rhea)



25 year old Sincere recently graduated from Texas Tech with a master’s in counseling.

Trinity Tatum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity <3 (@soootrini)



22 year old Trinity is a professional model from Virginia.

Zach Georgiou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach (@zachgeorgio)



Zach is the younger brother of Charlie, who appeared on Love Island last season!

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