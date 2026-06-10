A nosy deep dive into Love Island USA S8 star Corbin Mims’s luxury holiday business

Love Island USA has been rocked by a new bombshell called Corbin Mims. Believe it or not, Corbin’s day job also involves holiday villas. Here’s a closer look at the fancy business which Corbin runs when he’s not sunning himself in the Love Island USA villa.

Yup, Corbin from Love Island started a business at uni

He’s an entrepreneur at the ripe old age of 22. Corbin co-founded his business in August 2024, when he was still a student at Stetson University.

His business is called Caicos Exclusive, and it’s a luxury holiday company. The website explains: “Caicos Exclusive is a premier villa rental specialist in the Turks and Caicos Islands, offering an impressive portfolio of over 20 exceptional properties that cater to a variety of tastes and experiences, ensuring a luxurious stay in this tropical paradise.”

The website adds: “Despite being new, our company brings a wealth of knowledge with a combined 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry.” It does not specify how many people that “experience” is split between.

Corbin rents out super luxurious holiday villas

There are 22 different holiday homes on the site right now for you to peruse. They all look a lot more relaxing than the Love Island villa.

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The absolute cheapest, Bashert Cottage, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It can sleep six people. The villa is right by the ocean in the Chalk Sound National Park. I’m afraid that renting it out will cost you upwards of $507 per night, not including fees or taxes.

At the over end, the spenniest house on the site is Villa Isla. This one has five bedrooms that you can cram ten people into. Villa Isla features a heated infinity pool, a hot tub, and a chef’s kitchen for the benefit of holidaymakers who are too lazy to cook for themselves. Unfortunately, you’ll need at least $2,800 per night, plus money for the taxes and fees.

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Oh, and they do boat trips

Caicos Exclusive will also arrange a boat tour for you, so you can go snorkelling, or fishing, or just drink an ungodly amount of cocktails with a nice view.

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That doesn’t sound too shabby.

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