Let’s meet all the unbelievably vibey new cast members on Below Deck Mediterranean

We'll see if they're cut out to handle the chaos on deck

Below Deck Mediterranean is back, and while Captain Sandy has a few familiar faces returning, season 11 also brings a handful of fresh yachties ready to make their mark. The new season is set in Dubrovnik, Croatia, aboard M/Y Akira One, and the newbies joining the roster are an eclectic, well-travelled bunch. Let’s meet the new cast of the Below Deck Mediterranean season 11!

Chef Joy Lefaucheur

Chef Joy hails from St. Barth in the Caribbean and brings a decade of experience to the galley. Her special skill is uplifting people, which is sure to come in handy this season among the chaos of the crew. Her largest tips are something you only dream about: Bitcoin, a shopping spree at Louis Vuitton with an unlimited budget, and a week at the Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas.

Gen Lillie

New Yorker Gen Lillie has four years in yachting and lists her special skills as table settings, aura readings, and “being a brutal truth teller.” Good luck to the rest of the crew’s egos. She sums up the season in three words: “crazy, crash out, and man babies,” which sets expectations perfectly.

Kayley Smith

Sydney native Kayley Smith is one year into her yachting career but has already survived a 22-day Atlantic Ocean crossing on a boat that caught on fire. Calm under pressure doesn’t even begin to cover it. I guess we’ll see if her previous boat fire experience helps calm the flames that are sure to arise with this seasons drama.

Kat Johnston

Nova Scotia’s Kat Johnston also has just one year of experience and describes her season in three words as: “lit, crazy, movie.” She admits that working in the interior means sometimes going days without seeing sunlight. Her favourite off-boat activities are travelling, chugging iced vanilla lattes, and scrolling Instagram Reels. She’s just like us.

Cooper Dawson

Charleston, South Carolina, native Cooper Dawson arrives with zero years of yachting experience and made his feelings about the super yacht clear from the start: “Damnnnnnn, she’s big.” This being his first charter, we’ll have to see how the Mediterranean treats him and how he handles the waves yet to come.

Luke Brumer

Rounding out the new crew is Like Brumer from Pretoria, South Africa, bringing two years of yachting experience to the charter. He misses “his solitude” the most from home and unfortunately for him, he won’t be getting any of that anytime soon on this charter.

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