Here’s who Aesha’s husband Scott Dobson is on Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Mediterranean fans have long adored Aesha Scott for her infectious energy and warm personality. Now, the beloved chief stew is entering a new chapter. Married life. The seven season veteran tied the knot with fellow Kiwi, Scott Dobson, in March 2026 and the pair are still very much riding the newlywed wave.

A new dynamic with Scott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Scott (@aesha_jean)

In an exclusive interview with Bravo ahead of Below Deck Mediterranean season 11, Aesha opened up about just how much the marriage has shifted their dynamic. She admits it has changed things “so much,” but entirely for the better. She noted that while everyone says that marriage feels different, it’s something that’s difficult to put into words and explain why.

Her conclusion? “I think you just feel much more bonded and more of a unit and more of a team,” she says. Especially so because before they were married, they were very independent people she notes.

From a free spirit to a united front

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Scott (@aesha_jean)

Working as a chief stew on yachts, her job has taken her all around the world and away from her partner. Her demanding career on the seas is partly what shaped her independence. “I’m always travelling for work,” she points out and Scott has also had his own adventures too.

“Whereas since we’ve gotten married, we’re doing joint projects now and making way more plans together, and we just feel like it’s Aesha and Scott versus the world a little bit more,” she says.

Who is Scott Dobson?

So who exactly is the man who swept Aesha off her feet? Scott Dobson hails from Tauranga, New Zealand, the same hometown as Aesha. The two actually crossed paths in high school, where they had crushes on each other but never made a move. A decade later, he slid into her DMs in 2019, and by March 2020 they had moved in together.

An adventurer at heart, Scott is a speed flyer, which is an extreme sport involving a parachute similar to paragliding. He also shared Aesha’s love of travel. Aesha once described him as the “male version of me, but more extreme.”

Saying ‘I do’ in New Zealand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Scott (@aesha_jean)

The couple celebrated their wedding with around 130 guests near their hometown of Tauranga, New Zealand. They dined on Thai food, which was served family style, and danced the night away. Aesha later described the whole weekend as “absolutely perfect,” adding that despite the enormous pressure placed on the day, “I am just feeling so grateful and content.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.