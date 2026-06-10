It’s confusing, so here’s the full America’s Got Talent season 21 schedule

From iconic golden buzzers to death-defying acts, America’s Got Talent is back for season 21 this summer. Season 21 kicked off on June 2, with a two-hour premiere on NBC, and if you missed it, you need to fix that immediately. But wait, what’s the full America’s Got Talent season 21 schedule?

Here’s which days America’s Got Talent airs

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New two-hour audition episodes of America’s Got Talent will air every Tuesday night on NBC at 8/7c until August 11. That’s your weekly standing date with Simon, Sofia, Mel B, and Howie. So pencil it in your calendars now.

The live shows this season begin August 18, with results airing on Wednesday nights as it moves into the live quarterfinals. So from mid-August onwards you’re getting AGT on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Make sure you pop some popcorn, grab some comfy pillows, and get a good spot on the couch, because you’ll be tuned in for two nights of AGT a week this summer.

A new judges’ callbacks round

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America’s Got Talent season 21 is introducing a new judges’ callbacks round, which gives select acts a second chance to perform before the judges choose who advances to the live shows. How will this new round work?

After the auditions are complete and the 10 golden buzzers have been used, the four judges will decide which performers advance to the live shows. However, a select group of acts will be chosen and invited to the judges’ callbacks for one last opportunity to prove themselves to the judges.

When does America’s Got Talent season 21 end?

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The finale is expected to land in late September, in line with previous seasons. So that’s around three full months of dancing, singing, and everything else in between.

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