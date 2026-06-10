Wait, how old are the Love Island USA season eight couples? Here are their jarring age gaps

When everybody in the Love Island USA villa is unobtainably gorgeous, it can hard to figure out how old they actually are. So, here’s a handy rundown of how old all the Love Island USA season eight couples are, and what the age gaps are for each relationship. I’m now scared Bryce and Trinity wouldn’t work outside the villa.

Kenzie Annis and Corbin Mims

Kenzie from Love Island USA is 24. She only graduated from nursing school two weeks before Love Island. Corbin is actually two years younger than Kenzie. He’s only 22.

Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou

Season eight’s first bombshell is just 22. Kayda’s birthday is 30th January. We stan an Aquarius. Our token British boy Zach is 24. That’s four years younger than his brother Charlie, who was on the show last year. Kayda and Zach’s age gap is a very reasonable two years.

KC Chandler and Aniya Harvey

KC is one of the younger boys in the villa this year. He and Aniya are both 23 years old. Nawww! Aniya and KC are the closest in age out of all the Love Island couples this year.

Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum

Bryce is one of the oldest Islanders this year, at 29. That makes sense, as he was mildly famous on Tumblr when he was a teenager. Trinity was the youngest OG Islander of season eight, at 22. Their age gap is seven years. That’s the biggest age difference of any Love Island season eight couple, and by a long way.

Beatriz Hatz and Gabriel Vasconcelos

Beatriz decided Sean had too many “red flags”, so recoupled with Gabriel, who follows Donald Trump on Instagram. Sure. Beatriz is 25. Gabriel is ever-so-slightly older, at 26.

Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea

Melanie is 24 years old (and a Scorpio, unfortunately). Sincere is a smidge older than her, at 25.

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