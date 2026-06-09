Love Island USA cast who actually support right-wing politics, and ones who definitely don’t

On Love Island USA, we only really see the participants within the bubble of the villa. It’s hard to picture how they relate to the actual world. If you’re nosy about what the Love Island USA season eight cast think about politics, then we’ve got some answers for you.

Bryce

It’s my honour to inform you he follows Zohran Mamdani on Instagram (but not Donald Trump or JD Vance or anybody like that).

Kenzie

Love Island viewers have got it into their heads that Kenzie is a hardcore MAGA supporter. Some viewers have claimed Kenzie’s ex-boyfriend was a Trump supporter, and that while they were together he attended rallies and stormed the Capitol on 6th January 2021.

However, Kenzie’s family members have debunked rumours about Kenzie’s beliefs. Her brother shared in a TikTok video: “Me and my family are very against the Trump administration. We have never voted for Donald Trump.”

Gabriel

He does follow Donald Trump on Instagram. However, it might well be that Gabriel followed that account years ago because he was interested in political news, and he didn’t clock that some people perceive a follow as a show of support.

Sean

Some Love Island viewers speculated about Sean’s political views, since he is (or was) a police officer.

His sister, Brice Marie, took to TikTok to debunk some rumours about Sean. She wrote in a comment: “We are not Tr*mp supporters!”

Trinity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity <3 (@soootrini)



Right after the cast for Love Island USA season eight was announced, some viewers saw she followed Nicki Minaj on Instagram and was from a “small town”, then speculated wildly that she might be a Trump supporter. Erm, that’s literally all that rumour is based on. Yes, Nicki Minaj has been outspoken about her right-wing political views lately. But it’s also very possible that Trinity just liked Nicki Minaj’s music and followed her at some point over the last 16 years.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.