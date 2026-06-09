What happened between Nathan and Joe on Below Deck Med and where do they stand now?

Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher were thick as thieves, but going into the new season of Below Deck Down Under they’re massively fallen apart, so what exactly happened between them?

What caused the huge fallout between Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher on Below Deck Med?

There seems to be some pre-existing drama between Joe and Gael, Nathan’s girlfriend, which came to light during season nine.

Gael admitted in a confession: “Joe is being a little bit of a dick. He is choosing what he wants, when he wants it, without considering how it affects the girls. It’s just not nice anymore, so I’m losing respect for Joe in that sense.”

Nathan then explained in season 10 that the pair had a previous “beef”, with Joe adding that all their drama went down online. Joe admitted that he and “Gael aren’t friends, and such is that.”

Ultimately it seems like Nathan decided to completely cut ties with Joe after his behaviour with Kizzi and Victoria, telling Us Weekly: “Coming toward the end of last season, the way he was treating women was f*cked.”

However, it seems like even the rest of the Below Deck Med crew are confused about what really happened between Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher. Captain Sandy told Us Weekly: “I still don’t know what happened.

“You see how many times I’ve asked. I know about the dynamics between Joe and Nathan, but I don’t know why. I have not heard a reason why and I’ve gotten no answer. They had a bromance and now they don’t. It’s so odd.”

But it seems to have taken Aesha less by surprise, as she explained: “It just felt like a long time coming and I wasn’t surprised, so I just tried to ignore it and let them handle it, until I couldn’t ignore it anymore.”

And she doesn’t think the two will ever reconcile, adding: “Not for one second, they fell out a while ago and I could tell it was for good. There is no repairing that. Nathan is stubborn as hell and Joe wants Nathan’s job. so that mix will never end well.”

Where do the two stand now?

Well, it really sounds like things have somehow taken an even more turn for the worse between the pair. When asked about him and Nathan, Joe explained that the way to work with him is to “keep your mouth shut and don’t laugh. That’s how you deal with Nathan.”

He continued: “Nathan does say things, and he wants you to blow up. But if you keep your mouth shut, head down, tail between your legs, that’s what he likes. He’s an aggressive man.”

And it seems there isn’t any love lost there for Joe either, as he explained: “It doesn’t bother me in the slightest. At the end of the day, I can’t say too much, but I know who Nathan is. He’s a horrible little man, so his words don’t affect me.

“So going into the season, what I am going to say is I went in with chest high – regardless [of] who was there. … I work my absolute [hardest]. I work my hardest every single day.”

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