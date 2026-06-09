Here’s where you can follow the messy Below Deck Med season 11 cast on Insta and TikTok

On season 11 of Below Deck Med, there are loads of new crew members to keep track of. If you’re nosy about who all these newbies are, then here’s a rundown of where you can follow the entire Below Deck Med season 11 on Insta (and some of them on TikTok).

Joe Bradley

Amazing, 46,500 whole people choose to follow Joe on Instagram. He does share many pics of him behind-the-scenes of Below Deck, both with and without a shirt on.

Luke Brumer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke (@lukebrumski)



He’s a new deckhand for season 11. Luke’s Instagram seems to alternate between pictures of him doing exercise without a shirt, and meaningless motivational quotes.

Cooper Dawson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coop (@cooper15dawson)

This former football player is now a deckhand in season 11. You can follow him on Instagram, where he poses with fish he’s caught unironically.

Nathan Gallagher

On Nathan’s Instagram, you’ll find plenty of pics of his baby with Gael Cameron (and his opinions on immigration).

Kat Johnston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Johnston (@katrinaajohnston)

Kat (aka Katrina) is another new stewardess. She’s only 24 years old. She’s got an Insta and a TikTok account.

Joy Lefaucheur

She’s the chef on the cruise ship. I’ve yet to see her cook any food I’d actually eat, but hey, we’ve got ten episodes to watch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Joy | yacht chef mentor (@chefjoykerjan)



Here’s her Instagram and her LinkedIn, if you’re feeling extra nosy.

Gen Lille

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GENEVIEVE🌸 (@gen_lillie)

Her full name is Genevieve, and she’s a new stewardess. She has an Insta and a TikTok for you to have a cheeky stalk of.

Aesha Scott

Here’s where you can join her 1.1 million Insta followers – and admire the pics from her recent wedding.

Kaylee Smith

This newbie stewardess hails from Down Under. This is her Instagram account, and her TikTok account.

Captain Sandy Yawn

Presumably, you’re well acquainted with Sandy by season 11. But if you do want to see what she’s been up in between seasons, you can follow her on Insta here. She has a whopping 860,000 followers.

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