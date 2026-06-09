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Here’s where you can follow the messy Below Deck Med season 11 cast on Insta and TikTok

I need more behind-the-scenes videos

ByClaudia Cox

9th June 2026, 00:54
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On season 11 of Below Deck Med, there are loads of new crew members to keep track of. If you’re nosy about who all these newbies are, then here’s a rundown of where you can follow the entire Below Deck Med season 11 on Insta (and some of them on TikTok).

Joe Bradley

joe bradley below deck pretending to do some cleaning or something
Via Bravo

Amazing, 46,500 whole people choose to follow Joe on Instagram. He does share many pics of him behind-the-scenes of Below Deck, both with and without a shirt on.

Luke Brumer

 

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A post shared by Luke (@lukebrumski)


He’s a new deckhand for season 11. Luke’s Instagram seems to alternate between pictures of him doing exercise without a shirt, and meaningless motivational quotes.

Cooper Dawson

 

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A post shared by Coop (@cooper15dawson)

This former football player is now a deckhand in season 11. You can follow him on Instagram, where he poses with fish he’s caught unironically.

Nathan Gallagher

below deck err whatsit nathan an gail and baby
Via Bravo

On Nathan’s Instagram, you’ll find plenty of pics of his baby with Gael Cameron (and his opinions on immigration).

Kat Johnston

 

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A post shared by Kat Johnston (@katrinaajohnston)

Kat (aka Katrina) is another new stewardess. She’s only 24 years old. She’s got an Insta and a TikTok account.

Joy Lefaucheur

She’s the chef on the cruise ship. I’ve yet to see her cook any food I’d actually eat, but hey, we’ve got ten episodes to watch!


Here’s her Instagram and her LinkedIn, if you’re feeling extra nosy.

Gen Lille

 

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A post shared by GENEVIEVE🌸 (@gen_lillie)

Her full name is Genevieve, and she’s a new stewardess. She has an Insta and a TikTok for you to have a cheeky stalk of.

Aesha Scott

below deck med insta aesha scott
Via Bravo

Here’s where you can join her 1.1 million Insta followers – and admire the pics from her recent wedding.

Kaylee Smith

This newbie stewardess hails from Down Under. This is her Instagram account, and her TikTok account.

@kayley_hannah_sm1th

Thank you @Bravo for healing my self esteem 😂 #belowdeck #belowdeckmed #bravo

♬ original sound – Kayley Hannah

Captain Sandy Yawn

sandy below deck med insta
Via Bravo

Presumably, you’re well acquainted with Sandy by season 11. But if you do want to see what she’s been up in between seasons, you can follow her on Insta here. She has a whopping 860,000 followers.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.

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