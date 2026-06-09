Are Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher still together after Below Deck Med? It’s not looking good

Nathan Gallagher is back again on Below Deck Med, but this time he’s also juggling being a new dad and partner to Gael Cameron.

Nathan and Gael split during season nine, but the two ended up reconciling during season 10. During one night out in Barcelona, he admitted to a producer: “If Gael slips through my fingers, I’d be devastate. I’m gonna prove to her that I wanna be with her forever. It all comes down to tonight.”

The two announced after filming wrapped that they’d got back together in September 2024, and in April 2025 revealed that they were expecting a baby together.

The two told The Daily Dish: “We’re beyond excited to share our adventures with our tiny travel buddy.”

Gael explained in a Q&A that she was not pregnant during season 10, clarifying: “We were not expecting during Season 10. It was filmed way before Little Man was any way, shape, or form in existence.”

How has been a dad affected Nathan during the new season?

Captain Sandy explained: “It was important that Nathan got to see his son. As far as his job, how many people get to do that? Not many. So the fact that we were able to do that for him was great.

“Did it help or hurt? In my opinion, every time I saw Nathan, he seemed very excited to see his family, but when he would come back, he was excited, but he was very tired. I think when the baby’s up all night, it’s hard. But you make those sacrifices because you’re a parent and that’s your child.”

So, are Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher still together after Below Deck Med?

Well, it’s not looking too promising… Gael hasn’t shared a picture of the three of them in months, with all of her pictures with their son just being of her. Her and Nathan also appear to have unfollowed each other which isn’t exactly too encouraging…

To be fair, at the start of the year Nathan announced that he was going to be taking a sin month break from “all socials” but promised that he would return on June 19 “with a lot of content.” Looks like we’ll have to wait until the end of the season to find out what happened

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