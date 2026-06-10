She’s an icon, so here’s everything you need to know about Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy

If there’s one person who’s been an unwavering character on Below Deck Mediterranean, it’s Captain Sandy Yawn. She’s been at the helm of the show since season two, which means she’s now racked up nine seasons of navigating charter guests, chaotic crew members, and genuinely unhinged drama. And she does it all while keeping an eerily calm face.

How Captain Sandy broke into the industry

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The 61 year old was born in Bradenton, Florida, and holds a United States Coast Guard Master’s licence for oceans up to 3,000 gross tons, which basically means she’s able to steer and command yachts worldwide. Pretty impressive if you ask me. She started out washing boats for money, and the sea clearly got its hooks in her early. At 24 after answering a newspaper ad for a boat-washing job, she was offered a full-time position and took her first trip out to the Bahamas.

From there, Sandy worked her way up from deckhand to one of the most respected super yacht captains in the world. She now has over 37 years of experience in the yachting industry, having chartered yachts from the Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf. She’s captained vessels up to 157 feet and is one of only a handful of female captains in the industry. Which given how male-dominated it is, is genuinely impressive. She’s so dedicated to transforming the yachting industry that she even started her own charity, Captain Sandy’s Charities. Founded in 2023, the charity supports women’s maritime and environmental education and employment opportunities.

Becoming a Bravo icon

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She’s found fame on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, where she first commanded the 154-foot Sirocco, becoming the show’s and the entire Below Deck franchise’s first female captain. Since then, she’s been completely synonymous with the series. And fans either love her or hate her, finding her firm leadership style impressive or a bit too much. Either way, you can’t deny she deserves all the respect.

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In 2023 Sandy and her partner Leah Shafer tied the knot and said their “I do’s” in a jaw-dropping ceremony on a super yacht in Fort Lauderdale. They recently made the move back to the Sunshine State and relocated to St. John’s County, Florida, just minutes from the beach. According to her Bravo profile, her favourite destinations are the south of France and the Amalfi coast. Fitting for a Below Deck Mediterranean captain.

Going into her 10th season of Below Deck Mediterranean, it’s undeniable that Captain Sandy is a force to be reckoned. She’s arguably the thread that keeps the show, and all of its chaotic moments, together. She’s earned her place at the top of the Below Deck universe, and she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

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