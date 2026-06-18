Outlast: The Jungle’s petty cast drama continues beyond the show – here’s who is beefing still

In the Netflix show Outlast: The Jungle, the actual jungle barely featured. We mostly watched arrogant “survivalists” squat around campfires and bicker. Even though the show is over, there is still plenty of drama among the cast of Outlast: The Jungle. They really can’t move on. Here’s a rundown of all the ongoing beef.

Braxton is still whinging about Leiya and Sarah

The men on Team Charlie have got a lot of heat from Netflix viewers about how they treated their female teammates, Leiya and Sarah. It seems Braxton still has a bone to pick with them. Braxton took to Instagram to speak about Team Charlie. He said: “I had to choose a side, and I do not regret the side that I chose, because Sarah was a basket case.

“And Leiya did not provide anything that she told us she would initially provide. We all had a hand to play in making that shelter. We all were working on that fire every single day. That was the most important thing for any of us. When we got that fire, we were so excited. We needed that fire for all the basic needs of live in the jungle. And we got it! We didn’t care who it was [who started the fire]. And she was miserable and it took away from our excitement, because everybody was just on this up, on this high. And she was dragging us all down.

“If those girls were guys, we would’ve done the same exact thing. Like, they did not mesh with our team. It wasn’t the fact that they were girls. I have nothing against girls. I have more girl friends than I do guy friends. If they were cool girls, I probably would have vibed with them way more than I would have with Buddy and Wes.”

Later on, he added: “Nothing really bad to say about Leiya. Like, she was just out there doing her best. Her best just wasn’t good enough for what we were doing.”

Morgan has grievances with Wes

According to Morgan, more “name-calling” happened which didn’t make the final edit. She claimed: “Wes called me a b*tch on the beach after the boat challenge and I snapped.”

By the way, Wes has addressed his controversial behaviour on Outlast: The Jungle. He wrote on his Insta: “You don’t get there without creating conversation, and Team Charlie is definitely doing that! Some people cheer us on, some people can’t stand us, but either way, people are invested. I signed up for a crazy experience in the jungle most would never try.”

Ben keeps ranting about Nikki

There’s still plenty of drama with the Outlast: The Jungle cast members who were part of Team Alpha. Ben does not seem to be buzzing that two of the women from his team, Nikki and Maddy, went on to win the show without him. In Q&A sessions on his Insta stories, he seems to take any opportunity to have a go at them.

According to Ben, Nikki and Maddy were “mean in the confessionals”, “passive-aggressive”, and behaved in a “kind of sh*tty way”.

He has even more grievances against Nikki. Ben has called her “very two-faced”, “backstab-y”, and “super f**king annoying”. He whined: “She didn’t really do much or have any skills. And she would, like, sing showtunes around camp. And she’s just an annoying, washed-up theatre kid that bragged about weird stuff, like how much she got paid for her boxing matches.”

Nikki is not keen on Ben, either

She said to TV Guide: “I felt like a lot of my ideas, and a lot of things I wanted to do or try in terms of gameplay or making things like bushcraft or anything else … kept getting shut down by Ben. It wasn’t so much a team decision, right? It wasn’t like, ‘No, we don’t really like that.’ It was more of him being like, ‘No, we’re not doing that.’

“And then I noticed it starting to happen to other people on the team, and that I think really started to wear on me, because it felt like a little bit more of ‘The Ben Show’ versus Alpha team trying to accomplish things.” Ouch.

Marshall was unimpressed with Team Charlie

During a Q&A session on Instagram, a Netflix viewer asked him: “How did you feel watching the show and Team Charlie?”

Marshall responded: “Man, I knew it was bad while we were filming. Like, whew! I didn’t know it was that bad.”

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