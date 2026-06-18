Here’s what the audition process is ACTUALLY like for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Wondering what the audition process actually entails for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders? We figured out what it actually involves.

Round one

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Round one requires candidates to submit a recent headshot, and submit a 20 second video introduction and 60 second video dance performance showcasing “your best dance abilities. set to upbeat music of your choice.”

Round two

If you make it to round two of DCC auditions, you’ll receive pom and kick choreography and have the choice to continue their audition application online or attend a potential in-person audition.

Currently on its second year, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will feature select round two auditions on stage with a live audience. The final round is held at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Candidates who are selected from round two online and in-person auditions will then advance to the final round of auditions at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The timeline of audition dates

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Round one audition applications open mid March for one week, usually a Friday to Sunday. A week later candidates will receive a notification if they’ve advanced to the second round. The Dcc live auditions will then occur the entire month of April. Show locations are mainly based in Texas, with some Oklahoma and Arkansas additions. The end of April is when online round two auditions are due as well.

Final auditions and training camp

By early May, online audition candidates who passed round two will receive an invitation for their final audition. This will be an in-person audition typically held at The Star in early June after the invitation.

Three days after the DCC Final Auditions, the first meeting/training camp begins. Training camp lasts all through June and ends in mid to late July. If you are selected for training camp, and ultimately the final team, there are three to four rehearsals per week lasting two to three house each, as well as performing at approximately 10 home games.

Judge evaluations

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According to the official Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders website, the judges’ evaluations are based on: dance technique, high kick technique, splits, showmanship, appearance, energy, enthusiasm, poise, and personality.

You must be at least 18 years old by the time the round one audition portal opens in mid-March.

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