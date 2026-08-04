Wait, will there be a season four of McBee Dynasty or has it been cancelled?

Season three is almost over so we're curious about a season four

Season three of McBee Dynasty is set to wrap in the next few weeks, and we’re wondering if it’s been renewed for a season four. So, will there be a McBee Dynasty season four or has McBee Dynasty been cancelled?

There’s no official word from Bravo yet on whether there will be a season four or not. However, the family has said that they’re stepping back from public life.

So this is sounding like there might not be a season four of McBee Dynasty after all.

Kristi McBee, the matriarch of the family and interim president of McBee Farm and Cattle Co., has announced the family is leaving the show and stepping back from public life for good. She shared the news in a TikTok that she posted on July 28.

Ultimately, she’s had enough. “Between the relentless smear campaign on Steven from the two ex’s, who can’t seem to move on, and then them going after my daughter in law who’s 8 months pregnant, on top of the cruelty of a lot of the bravo audience, I’ve had enough.” The constant scrutiny has taken a serious toll on her and her family.

The video shows various pictures of the family together with the caption: “Since the internet loves to attack my family right now… just a reminder as to what “reality TV” is versus real life.”

“Are they going to go after my granddaughters next?” she asks. “That’s when my gloves would come off.” She emphasised that she never sought this level of fame, and with Steve McBee Sr making her the interim president in his absence. It was a decision that shocked not only Kristi, but the entire family as well. “I never needed this or wanted this,” it reads in her statement.

Then, she makes her absence official saying: “It’s time for my family to enjoy our lives and be out of the public eye.” She also thanked the fans who have been “loyal, kind and have shown grace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven McBee (@stevenmcbee)

McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys aired on June 15, 2016 and is expected to run for ten episodes. With an episode each week, season three should be coming to an end on August 17, 2026.

Bravo haven’t announced that The McBee Dynasty is over, but they also haven’t renewed it for a fourth season just yet.

This is typical for Bravo, which sometimes waits months after a finale to confirm whether a show will continue.

In a statement to Decider about other ongoing shows, they said: “Since these shows are currently airing, it is too early to announce a pick-up for an additional season.”

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