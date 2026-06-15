Women from Outlast: The Jungle speak out on what the Team Charlie men were actually like

Plenty of Netflix viewers are unimpressed by how the men from Team Charlie behaved on Outlast: The Jungle. Some viewers have criticised the three men – Braxton Fish, Brett Johnson and Wes Sauders – for their treatment of their female teammates, Sarah Awad and Leia Pilliterri. Women from the Outlast: The Jungle cast are opening up about what the Team Charlie were actually like to be around out in the wilderness, and it’s eye-opening.

In a Q&A session on Insta, Halle Cooley was asked: “Were the guys on Team Charlie being weird for the cameras, or are they actually just like that?”

Halle responded: “So, absolutely nothing is scripted on this show. That was just how they were, and how they were reacting to things. And I knew that there was a lot of drama going on at Camp Charlie just from actually being out there, and hearing it through the camps, and talking with everyone. But actually watching it back, I didn’t know that it was that bad. Oh my God, that was, like, crazy. The drama was crazy!”

TV Guide asked Nikki Hru about the men on Team Charlie. She said: “I’m very much for the girls. I do not like men who try to intimidate women. It’s a button for me.

“And we had definitely heard about the interaction that they had at the beach with the coconuts, and where [Wes] went up to Morgan and Sarah, and them, and was just very looming and very intimidating. And I think everything I heard about Charlie is now being portrayed in the show, and I have not heard contrary to what is being portrayed.”

Her teammate Maddy Jones added: “I didn’t really know anything about Team Charlie, so you know, my depiction of them is what I see on the show. I think over there at Charlie Camp, from Wes, Brett, or Braxton, they’re all very immature, regardless of how old they are. They’re just very mentally immature.

“I think on Team Charlie, you see people starting to really get at each other over very minute issues. I think that at Alpha Camp, I felt like we were all just at a place where we don’t want drama, we don’t want controversy, we want to get along with everyone, regardless of how old you are, what your gender is, or what your strengths are. I just think we were mature enough to not let little problems become a big issue with us, and [that allowed us to] focus on the big picture.”

Men from Team Charlie have addressed their time on Outlast: The Jungle. Wes shared on his Instagram: “Hate sells. But let’s be honest, there wouldn’t even be a show without Charlie. If I didn’t know any better, I’d hate us too!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wes_saunders88

Braxton wrote on Insta: “Although some moments felt like literal torture, the experience only made my love for the outdoors and adventure even stronger. Forever grateful for what this island has taught me about myself, relationships, survival, and life.” He also posted a montage of photos of him and various women at the Outlast premiere. He captioned it: “This post is for my girls. All my baddies got my back.”

Brett “had a blast filming Outlast: The Jungle”, according to his socials.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.