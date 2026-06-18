Omg, Outlast: The Jungle’s winner Maddy Jones did hunt animals in a huge deleted scene

On Outlast: The Jungle, Maddy Jones was built up to be this master hunter. She walked around everywhere with a bow and a Katniss-like plait for a month. But we barely saw her use the bow, let alone kill any animals with it. Apparently, Maddy did actually hunt a “wild boar” in a deleted scene from Outlast: The Jungle. Woah, I can’t believe we missed this.

Maddy‘s teammate Ben Orndoff lifted the lid on this moment on his Instagram story. He said: “Maddy, was, like, a really nasty hunter”. (Ben seems to be using “nasty” is a compliment, here.)

He narrated: “Maddy and I both teamed up and shot a boar. She shot it when it was coming down into camp, and it ran, and then I hit it. But it got away, and we weren’t able to recover it. It was so cool, and it’s all on video. But because we didn’t recover it, it wasn’t used in the show, which is a real bummer.

By the way, the big pig-like animals native to Panama aren’t technically wild boar, but peccaries.

Ben went into more detail about the hunting during a separate Insta Q&A session. “The edits got rid of a lot of stuff,” he said, “but, honestly, we shot a boar. We baited it. It came down into camp. The cameraman got it. Maddy shot it in, like, the meaty part of the neck and it ran. And then I shot it in a full run, broadside. But we only has 35-pound bows. And so, that thing took off. It’s like a refrigerator made out of muscle. And it pulled out the arrows and was gone. And we tried to track it, but we weren’t able to recover it.”

If you’re wondering, adult collared peccaries (which are the most common in Panama) are usually between 30cm and 50cm tall.

Please, spare a thought for this poor pig. Not were they horrifically injured, but they had to put up with the cast of Outlast: The Jungle. And after all that, they didn’t even get to be on a Netflix show! What a mare.

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