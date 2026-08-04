Gleb Savchenko claps back at Maura Higgins after she criticised him amid messy DWTS feud

She refuses to be paired with him because of his comments about women

Just months before DWTS starts and it seems a nasty feud is emerging between Maura Higgins and Gleb Savchenko.

During an interview with E Online! Maura was asked who she’d like to be paired with and she admitted that she’d be ” happy with anyone but Gleb.”

As for why she’s so against being paired up with Gleb, Maura explained it’s because she’s “loyal” and “friends with Brooks”, who previously dated Gleb after the two of them were paired up on the 33rd season of DWTS. Safe to say the relationship didn’t exactly end on the best note…

Maura added: “I don’t really like the way he speaks about women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)



An insider claimed to The US Sun: “Gleb thought Maura was out of line coming for him like that. He gets that she is being a good mate and sticking up for her friend, but she wasn’t in the relationship and doesn’t know all sides of it.

“It’s going to be really awkward backstage now. They’ll basically have to avoid each other as Gleb won’t be making small talk, and Maura’s not the type to back down either.

“They’ll both be civil when they have to be as they are professionals, but they’ll essentially give each other a wide berth, which is a shame as usually the cast and the pros are like a big family during production.”

As for Maura’s thoughts on the whole saga, the insider claimed: “Maura is a girls’ girl, fiercely protective of her pals and doesn’t take any s**t. She tells it like it is, and if Gleb is offended by that, then maybe he needs to take a harder look at how he behaves.

“Perhaps enough people haven’t called him out before, because he’s handsome and charismatic, he can get away with murder. But Maura isn’t the kind of person to go weak at the knees for a bad boy or excuse their behaviour.

“She thinks he’s messy, chauvinistic and disrespectful, so she’ll be cordial but she won’t be mates with him. It is unfortunate for her that they are on the same show but she couldn’t turn down this huge opportunity. It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to her in America.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial)



Gleb then responded to Maura’s comments when approached by The Us Sun, saying he thought it was “odd behaviour” from her. He responded: “Until I was asked to comment on this story, I’d genuinely never heard of this girl, Maura, so I’m certainly not going to lose any sleep over the opinions of someone I’ve never met.

“It’s odd to publicly attack someone you’ve never even met, but if that’s how she wants to make headlines before the show starts, that’s her choice. I’ll stay focused and leave the unnecessary drama to everyone else.”

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