Nikki breaks her silence after winning Outlast: The Jungle, and here’s what she had to say

Nikki Hru has broken her silence after winning Outlast: The Jungle with Maddy Jones. They had to split the whopping $1 million prize, and after that tense finale, Nikki has now responded to the support and excitement over her win – but also had a feud with Ben. Awks.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “This is a very surreal feeling. I am on set trying not to cry. Thank you for all the support and love. While you’re here, please consider donating to @inti_wara_yassi! It is an incredible organization focused on rehabilitation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Nikki also said: “Things they didn’t show: daily runs to roughly Charlie camp to get coconuts, attempting fire everyday before Dave left, foraging every morning so my teammates could wake up to something (mostly berries), identifying plants, general heavy lifting.”

She added how the show didn’t fully share them “fishing and gutting, food prep, deciding to cook with half salt water to add seasoning and electrolytes, cutting coconut (mainly post-Ben for this one), chopping fire wood,” adding how “they did an incredible job editing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

“24hr hours a day on each contestant is a lot to sort through: I think it’s kind of impossible to show everything. Especially when there’s so much drama in the other two camps that needs to be seen 😳 And that’s ok!!! This is just what daily life looked like,” Nikki wrote.

She also called out her co-star Ben, revealing he “stifled me as a person.” Nikki said: “I have negative opinions of him. Just like he has of me. We all did a lot, and I have never diminished that. But having him belittle my efforts isn’t him being a good teammate.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.