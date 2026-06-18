Caviar for breakfast: inside the richest families behind Million Dollar Nannies

Hulu and Freeform’s newest summer series is here, and we’re getting an inside glimpse into the world of elite nannying. Set in Ibiza, Million Dollar Nannies follows eight elite nannies as they try to build a nanny agency. Built by nannies, for nannies. It’s a rare look into the nurseries of the world’s richest and most high-profile. So, what families are actually featured on Million Dollar Nannies?

Common practice for nannies of wealthy families, the identities of most client families are kept tightly under wraps. NDA’s are the standard practice in this line of work, so we really don’t know a lot. However, one name looms large over the entire show. Cast member Leah Barrs, the show’s driving force, previously worked as a nanny for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Which, is arguably the most famous and commercially powerful family in pop culture history.

Leah uses that iconic name to her advantage when trying to build her new elite nanny agency in Ibiza. Her mission she says in the trailer: “to bring together the best talent of nannies who can handle the demands of the most high net-worth families in the world.”

Serving the “most high net-worth families in the world” is a tough ask. Their demands range from children requesting caviar to parents insisting on check-in texts every 20 minutes. These clearly aren’t your average households. “Every day should feel like a luxury hotel,” one client says.

Beyond the stacked client list, the nannies are competing with one another to land these coveted high-profile positions. So while they seem to all be friends, who know what chaos will ensue. I mean, they’re competing for life-changing positions.

So, for now we’re left in the dark about the actual families featured on Million Dollar Nannies. Pretty typical for these extremely high-profile clients. But maybe more will be revealed throughout the season and as we’ll get a glimpse into their ultra-luxury lives.

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