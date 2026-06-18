The complete list of Million Dollar Nannies cast Instagram handles, from Leah to Mitchell

Hulu and Freeform’s newest summer series follows eight elite nannies into what it’s like to work for the richest families in the world. Set in Ibiza, Spain, the show follows their temporary move to launch a luxury boutique childcare agency from scratch. It’s seriously impressive and we need to know more. So, we made a roundup of all of the Million Dollar Nannies cast Instagrams.

Leah Barrs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybe: Leah Barrs (@leahbarrs)

Leah might have the most famous nanny family connection, as she’s once been Kourtney Kardashian’s nanny in LA. “I learned a lot about myself, [Kourtney] really taught me to be a better worker,” Leah said to the New York Post. “Networking, being the best version of myself. Representing that family. Everyone always said, ‘You should start your own agency.'”

Jack McCann

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack McCann (@jackcmccann)

Jack’s a New York City-based Manny and influencer, with a pretty prominent TikTok page. He’s got over 20.5 million likes and 138,9000 followers. Pretty impressive.

Mitchell Bienvenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Bienvenue | 📍 Columbus, Ohio (@mitchellbienvenue)

An Ohio-based manny, Mitchell is a 29-year-old who also does content creation. He’s also posted with Taylor on social media, so it looks like the two are a couple.

Taylor Hayward

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Taylor is another Ohio-based nanny who dabbles in content creation. Currently dating Mitchell, this season we see them navigate the lives of being a nanny for high-profile celebrities and clients.

Olivia McMahon

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Olivia’s an LA-based nanny and seems to be quite close friends with Leah, as they feature each other frequently on their social media. She told the New York Post that her most over-the-top task was “having to charter a jet from Miami to Mykonos, Greece so the family she worked for could jet-set at a moment’s notice.”

Hannah Joy Davis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Joy Davis (@hannahhdav)

Hannah’s a 27 year old NYC-based dancer and actress, who has over 28,000 followers on Instagram. She also posts on TikTok where she has 134,400 followers.

Tamaya Denae

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Tamaya is one of the younger cast members at just 23 years old, and is based in Arizona.

Sydney Siegel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Siegel (@sydneysiegel)

Sydney’s a luxury nanny and family concierge based in Scottsdale, Arizona. With over 28,000 followers on Instagram, this 28 year old is no stranger to the world of elite nannying.

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