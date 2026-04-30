Right, what on earth is going on with Jessi, Marciano and Brandon from The Bachelorette?!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper went from being married to her baby daddy and ex-husband, Jordan, to literally meeting up with two guys: Brandon from The Bachelorette and Marciano. So, what exactly is going on between her and these guys?

Jessi was spotted on a ‘date’ with Marciano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RACHEL COOK (@therachcookie)

Jessi and Marciano were spotted leaving a dinner at Sol Agave in Salt Lake City together. We all know they’ve kissed before, as it came out on the show, and now he’s leaving flirty comments on photos of Jessi, such as: “Oh my lord.” But Brandon is doing the same…

When someone asked if Jessi and Marciano are together now, she replied, “all just for fun 😜.” So it isn’t confirmed, but basically Jessi is living her hot girl summer, but they’ve been taking really intimate snaps of him feeding her cherries from literally every angle.

Marciano and Jessi kissed at Hulu event

That’s not all though, because they were spotted kissing and hugging at Hulu’s Get Real event on April 23, and it wasn’t for a photo. She’s already come clean about having an emotional affair with him during her most recent marriage, so it didn’t come out of nowhere.

She was also seen out for dinner with Brandon

Photos appeared to show who people believe to be Jessi on a date with Brandon, but they never showed her face. There were snaps taken on Brandon’s Instagram of the sushi and what appears to be her top, while Jessi posted the date from her side, featuring Brandon’s tattoos.

He also took a selfie in the car rearview mirror and wrote: “POV: when you flirted a little too hard,” and has been commenting on Jessi’s posts. Brandon, who was on her SLOMW co-star Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, is not holding back at all.

He commented under Marciano’s post: “Jaw on the floor. Glad I got to see these before IG did.” Jessi flirted back and wrote, “Lucky you,” alongside the wink and tongue out emojis. Brandon was the third person to be eliminated by Taylor on this season, so they barely dated.

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