We’ll never get to see it, so here’s how far The Bachelorette men got in Taylor’s season

From Doug Mason to Mike, The Bachelorette men spent weeks getting to know Taylor Frankie Paul while trying to earn themselves a rose. However, the ABC has now cancelled the show, and that means we’ll never get to see how far each cast member got with Taylor.

It all started with 22 men filming four episodes in Los Angeles. They then went to Colorado, but from there, only nine men got chosen to go to Las Vegas. These men were Doug, Conrad, Brad, Lew, Shane, Brandon, Casey and Mike, and as we know, Doug made it furthest.

Conrad

Conrad was eliminated before the rose ceremony in Las Vegas.

Brad

Brad was eliminated in Las Vegas.

Brandon

Brandon, alongside Brad, was eliminated by Taylor in Vegas.

Chris

Chris Wood was in the final six but was then eliminated in Miami.

Mike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Turitto (@mike.turitto)

Mike Turitto was in the final six, like Chris, but was eliminated in Miami.

Casey

Casey made it to the hometown dates but was eliminated. That means he never quite made it to an overnight date with Taylor.

Lew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lew Evans (@lewevanss)

Lew Evans, 32, was part of the final three men, and is from Salt Lake City, Utah, so he lived in the same hometown as Taylor! Sadly though, he was eliminated after the overnights dates, and was officially the guy to place third on The Bachelorette.

Shane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Parton (@shane_parton)

Shane Parton, 27, was part of the final two men and is from Atlanta. He lost out to Doug and was the runner-up,

Doug

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)

From San Diego, Doug Mason, 28, was Taylor’s favourite.

Doug made it to the end and actually got engaged to Taylor, but after a month of their engagement, he travelled to Utah and they both called time on their relationship. He’s now busy singing to his guitar, as his Instagram shows, and appears to still be single.

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