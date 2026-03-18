Wait, so what’s going on with Doug Mason and Taylor Frankie Paul after The Bachelorette?

I genuinely can’t keep up with the chaos surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul and Doug Mason after The Bachelorette, and whilst the season hasn’t aired yet, some spoilers about the show are emerging.

So, if you don’t want the ending to the upcoming season of The Bachelorette revealed then click away now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)



So, according to Reality Steve, who seems to know all the spoilers for The Bachelorette, Taylor Frankie Paul ends up picking Doug Mason and the pair get engaged.

However, as you might have inferred from all the drama involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her former partner Dakota, she and Mason don’t end up staying together.

Reality Steve claimed: “Since filming ended, Taylor and Doug have broken up. And yes, it’s because of Dakota. He alleged that “Doug flew to Utah about a month after the engagement (in January I’m told), and Taylor ended it. The reasons behind it? I guess we’ll find out when it airs, but if Taylor says it’s anything other than Dakota, she’s not being honest with herself or the audience.

“So any TikToks or teases she does on social media is just to promote her season. She is not with Doug anymore. Nor is she with Dakota. She just can’t seem to move on from him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)



However, it now seems like Taylor and Doug Mason might have rekindled after The Bachelorette as spoilers from The US Sun reveal they’ve been pictured together as of March 14th.

However, it might be that they’re filming an update on their relationship for The Bachelorette, and until the show airs we have no official confirmation that Doug and Taylor do get engaged, so currently it’s all speculation.

Taylor also posted a TikTok yesterday where we can see the arm of a man, with some speculating it’s that of Doug’s whilst others are saying it’s just Dakota. Honestly, who knows at this point?

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