Pfiefer reveals she was forced to change her entire style for Age of Attraction, here’s why

When Age of Attraction dropped on Netflix, Pfeifer Hill instantly stood out as one of the cast members people wanted to know more about.

She had that cool-girl energy, sharp one-liners and the kind of presence that makes people pause mid-scroll.

But now, we’re just as interested in what happened off-camera as what played out on-screen.

After responding to questions online about why she looked more “basic” during filming, Pfeifer opened up about how different reality TV styling can be from everyday life.

Pfiefer is an Age of Attraction star

Pfeifer Hill is one of the younger breakout personalities on Netflix’s Age of Attraction, the streamer’s new reality dating experiment hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy.

The series follows singles who form romantic connections before fully confronting the age-gap dynamic at the centre of the show, and Pfeifer quickly became one of the most talked-about names in the cast.

Netflix’s Tudum describes her as a 23-year-old graphic designer from Seattle with a big personality and “wild card” energy, which absolutely tracks with the way viewers have responded to her.

She was paired with Derrick Fleming, a 43-year-old medical device sales professional, creating one of the season’s notable 20-year age-gap storylines.

That match placed Pfeifer right at the heart of the show’s central question: can chemistry really override the assumptions people make about age, maturity and long-term compatibility?

In the first batch of coverage around the show, she was repeatedly singled out as one of the cast members audiences were curious about, not just because of her relationship arc, but because she came across as confident, stylish and very aware of her own brand.

Why did she have to change he whole style?

The conversation around Pfeifer’s wardrobe really took off after she responded to people asking whether someone told her to tone down her look while filming.

In the TikTok post shared from her account, she suggests that dressing for reality TV is very different from dressing for real life

“Let’s discuss reality TV outfits. There were rules… people don’t really have individual style for the most part. I obviously dress very differently on the show.

“They wanted us to emphasise bright colours, no patterns, no branding. I was like, damn, I don’t have much. But I love thrifting. I love shopping second-hand. Almost all of my dresses are from The RealReal. I used a lot of formal dresses that I had from the sorority. I tried my best to still show my personality with what I was wearing, but it was quite difficult.

“All the clothes that you see are what everybody owned. If somebody has style in real life, they have style on the show and vice versa.”

Pfeifer also addressed more of her style choices when someone asked in the comments: “Did they make you take the nose ring out, or was it your choice?”

She explained: “…it was my choice, I thought it would be too polarising.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.