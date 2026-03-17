He’s got everyone swooning over him, so let’s meet Justin from Age of Attraction

Netflix really does know how to drop a man into a dating show and have the internet instantly do a collective “wait… who is that?”

And that is exactly what seems to be happening with Justin Silberman on Age of Attraction.

While the show is packed with big personalities, awkward reveals and plenty of Promise Room chaos, Justin has quietly become one of those contestants people can’t stop talking about.

Between his calm energy, romantic Charleston lifestyle and the fact some think Vanelle seriously missed a trick, he’s giving low-key heartthrob in the most watchable way.

He’s a Charleston creative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Silberman (@just_in_charleston)

Justin isn’t just another reality TV pretty face.

According to The Wrap‘s Age of Attraction cast rundown, he’s a director in healthcare AI and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

But the more interesting part of his bio is that his real passion is photography.

He spends his free time capturing Charleston life, loves being on the water, and even used to own a restaurant, which only adds to the appeal because a man who can cook is always going to do numbers.

He’s 44, a Leo, and very much in his grown-man era

Justin’s age became part of the whole Age of Attraction conversation because, well, that is the show’s entire premise.

He’s 44, from Charleston, and a Leo, which absolutely makes sense with the confident-but-relaxed energy he gives off onscreen.

The series itself features singles ranging from 22 to 60, so Justin sits right in that sweet spot where he feels mature, established and still fully in the romantic-game mix.

He’s showing vulnerability on Age of Attraction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Silberman (@just_in_charleston)

One reason Justin has landed with some is because he came in feeling honest and emotionally self-aware.

In episode one, he says: “I was married for five years when i was young, and i completely loved her like wildly in love with the woman. i think it was ultimately for the best, you know, it’s a little bit of a scarlet letter on your resume, right? Having a divorce, no children, and being the age that i’m at. but, the older you get and you invest in the wrong person, you don’t get that time back.”

It’s the kind of story that instantly tells you who someone is. He’s giving reflective, a little bruised, but still hopeful enough to show up and try again. No wonder people are queuing up to meet him…

He’s one of Vanelle’s most-talked-about matches

Even though the biggest early-show storyline has been Vanelle and Jorge’s very messy relationship, Justin has ended up in the fan conversation, too.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Jorge, 60, and Vanelle, 27, became one of the season’s most talked-about couples before splitting after conflicts over intimacy, communication and an off-camera altercation.

Some seriously think Vanelle missed out

Is Justin still single? Asking for a friend 😋#AgeOfAttraction — Aquarius (@VeryLiza) March 11, 2026

And this is where Justin’s popularity gets extra interesting.

Some social media reactions have flat-out said Vanelle should have picked Justin over Jorge, with X posts calling him the better option and saying she “missed out on a great connection.”

That doesn’t make it official canon, obviously, but it does show how strongly some have taken to him after the first batch of episodes. Basically, Justin has become that contestant, and pretty effortlessly, too.

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