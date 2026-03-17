Haramol reveals how soon he and Jessica rekindled their relationship after her Love Is Blind split

I really am completely and utterly obsessed with Jess and Haramol after Love Is Blind, but we didn’t get to learn a huge amount about their relationship after Love Is Blind.

Luckily for us the pair have just done a huge interview with People, where they’ve spoken about when exactly they reconnected after the show and more about what their relationship is like. Get the tissues ready because it’s an emotional one!

How soon after Jessica and Chris split did Haramol make a move?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Haramol Gill, MD (@dr.harmello)



Whilst he ended up leaving the pods early, Haramol revealed that he’d initially planned on contacting her immediately after getting out of the show.

He recalled: “So I started reaching out, honestly, almost immediately. My plan was, as soon as I got out of the pods, to reach out to her. And then I found out that she was engaged, and I just waited maybe a week, and then all of a sudden, I heard from the grapevine that it didn’t go the way she wanted it to.”

The pair have been in a relationship for around one year

He rekindled things with Jessica as soon as he found out she was single again, explaining: “That’s when it all started as far as us communicating and talking and things like that. So I think it’s been a year since that whole thing happened, and so we’ve been talking and working through things and figuring it out for the last year.”

What happened during their first date?

As it turns out when Haramol and Jessica met up after Love Is Blind for their first date, she didn’t even realise that he’d meant for it to be a romantic meetup.

She explained: “I still thought that he just wanted to be friends with me. I just thought we were hanging out, until he basically said a couple of hours in. Because I had just been yapping about work and stupid stuff, and then he was like, ‘That’s not why I’m here,’ and just made it very clear what he wanted and how he felt.”

Jessica revealed what Haramol is like as a partner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbus Crew (@columbuscrew)



These two really are so made for each other, and Jessica wasn’t holding back about singing his praises.

She gushed: “I think the thing that I admire most about Haramol is how much he cares about other people. Not just me and not just in this romantic setting, but he’s just so kind and he genuinely cares about other people, and I love that.”

What does the future hold for them?

It seems Haramol and Jessica are happy to take things day by day after Love Is Blind, with Haramol replying: “We’re both very committed to each other and making sure we’re doing well. I think good things will come from that. So no big plans as far as the future goes, but I think that’s how it should be.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.