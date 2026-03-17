Here’s where Miranda stands with Shinia after the other Mormon Wives call her a ‘snake’

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives never does drama by halves, and Miranda McWhorter and Shinia Powell’s friendship fallout is proof.

What started as a simple “friend joins the group” moment quickly turned into one of season four’s messiest situations, with Dakota Mortensen, Taylor Frankie Paul and a whole lot of hurt feelings thrown into the mix.

And while the rest of MomTok have made it very clear where they stand on Shinia, Miranda’s position is a little more layered.

She was once firmly in Shinia’s corner, but these days? Let’s just say the vibe is no longer bestie-coded.

Shinia joined the show as Miranda’s friend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shinia Powell (@shinia_24)

When Shinia was introduced in season four, she came in with a built-in connection. Enter Miranda!

On the show, Miranda describes Shinia as her best friend, and their friendship reportedly goes back to 2017, when they were both training as estheticians, per Marie Claire.

Before the show drama blew up, they regularly appeared on each other’s social media and seemed genuinely close.

Season four dropped Shinia into the MomTok orbit during the pickleball tournament storyline, but things spiralled once her involvement with Dakota Mortensen came to light.

Taylor publicly accused Shinia of sleeping with Dakota, calling her a “snake” in a now-deleted social media post, and the accusation quickly became one of the season’s biggest talking points on and off screen.

The show then revealed just how awkward it became for Miranda. She made it clear that she didn’t approve of Dakota pursuing Shinia and warned her friend that the situation would affect everyone around them, not just Taylor.

Miranda also seemed frustrated that her concerns were not taken seriously, especially as the love triangle kept getting messier.

Where does Miranda stand now with Shinia?

At this point, Miranda and Shinia are no longer close.

Miranda told Us Weekly that the “Taylor and Dakota of it all” was “definitely a contributing factor” in their fallout, explaining that she had been very vocal about how Shinia pursuing that relationship would affect both of them, but felt disregarded “on multiple occasions.”

She also said there was “a lot more” to the breakdown of the friendship than viewers have seen so far.

Basically, for Miranda, this wasn’t just about one guy. Yes, Dakota was clearly part of the friendship breakdown, but her comments suggest the deeper issue was loyalty.

Miranda seems to feel that she tried to protect both her friendship and the wider group dynamic, and that effort wasn’t matched.

And the rest of the cast are hardly helping Shinia’s case.

In an Entertainment Tonight interview, the women shut down the idea of Shinia ever properly joining MomTok, with Layla calling her a “snake” and Miranda teasing that there is still more to come.

Mayci also said Shinia is “not a girl’s girl,” which is basically the reality TV kiss of death.

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