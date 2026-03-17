Apparently Taylor Frankie Paul got engaged to Doug Mason, so are they still together?!

This is so messy, I can't

Taylor Frankie Paul’s love life is basically the crossover event reality TV was always building toward.

Between The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the Dakota drama, and now a very spoiler-heavy update from Reality Steve, folks are deep in detective mode over what really went down at the end of her Bachelorette journey. And honestly? It’s a lot.

The biggest question isn’t just who Taylor picked, but whether that final choice actually lasted once the cameras stopped rolling.

So let’s get into the tea properly, because the finale spoilers are messy, emotional, and very on-brand for Taylor’s universe.

Warning spoilers ahead…

Reality Steve lifts the lid on Taylor’s final two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

According to Reality Steve’s latest spoiler round-up via Cosmopolitan, Taylor’s final four were reportedly Shane Parton, Lew Evans, Doug Mason and Casey Hux.

From there, Shane, Lew and Doug allegedly made it to Fantasy Suite dates in Salt Lake City, before the season narrowed to a final two of Shane and Doug.

Reality Steve says Doug was the man Taylor chose in the end, and that the pair got engaged during the finale.

Doug is 29 years old, hails from Hailey, Idaho and works as an ocean lifeguard. He’s on Instagram @_dougmason with 9.5k followers.

That spoiler is juicy enough on its own, but it also fits with how Taylor has described her season publicly.

In a post-filming interview with Cosmo, she teased that her ending was “very Taylor,” and suggested her journey didn’t follow a neat, traditional fairytale path.

She also hinted that she may have had real feelings for more than one person, which definitely adds up with a season that seems to have been equal parts romance and emotional chaos.

Taylor didn’t arrive on The Bachelorette as a blank slate Bachelor Nation lead. She came in with a huge audience, a seriously complicated history with Dakota Mortensen, and a whole SLOMW fanbase already watching for clues.

Season four of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was already setting up her dating show pivot, while also making it pretty clear that her ex still had a major part in her life.

He says whether Taylor and Doug are still together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)

Here’s the important part that may come as a disappointment to some… Reality Steve says no, Taylor and Doug are not still together.

His reported version of events is that they split not long after filming wrapped, and he specifically claims Dakota was a factor in the breakup.

Apparently, Doug flew to Utah about a month after the engagement, but Taylor then ended the relationship.

It all feels pretty believable given everything else swirling around Taylor’s off-screen life.

Taylor’s relationship with Dakota remained messy after filming, and Entertainment Weekly says production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been paused amid a new domestic violence investigation involving the pair.

Police confirmed an open investigation, per PEOPLE.

The report reads: “A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed that there is an open domestic assault investigation regarding Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. The spokesperson confirmed allegations have been made in both directions and contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th. The spokesperson declined to share more amid the ongoing investigation.”

Neither ABC nor Hulu had publicly commented on Taylor’s status at the time of reporting.

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