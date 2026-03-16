Here’s when season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is going to come out

If you’re already emotionally preparing your dirty soda and group chat for the next round of MomTok chaos, same.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become one of those deliciously bingeable reality shows that drops a season and instantly sends fans into detective mode about the next one.

Hulu has already set this franchise up to keep rolling, but the exact timing of season five is a little less straightforward than it first seemed.

Between the show’s rapid-fire release schedule and some very recent off-camera drama, there’s a pretty juicy case for when it could land.

Predicting when SLOMW season five could arrive

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The good news is that season five is not just wishful thinking. Per Deadline, Hulu handed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives another 20-episode order in November 2025, and season four appears to be the first half of that batch, which strongly points to season five already being part of the plan.

Producer Jeff Jenkins also said in November 2025 that he anticipated the show would be “shooting through most of 2026,” which makes it sound like Hulu and the production team were moving full-speed ahead on more MomTok mess.

Looking at the release pattern, Hulu has been serving this show at a surprisingly fast pace.

Season one premiered on September 6, 2024, season two followed on May 15, 2025, season three arrived on November 13, 2025, and season four dropped on March 12, 2026.

That means the gaps have been roughly eight months, then six months, then four months. In other words, the show has been coming back fast, and getting faster.

If that rhythm had continued with zero drama behind the scenes, the safest bet would have been late summer or early autumn 2026, per Decider.

A four-to-six month gap after season four would point to somewhere around July to September 2026, while a slightly more padded rollout would make September or October feel especially realistic.

Our best guess, based on the pattern alone, is September 2026. It feels very on-brand for Hulu to keep this franchise in a twice-a-year groove while the fandom is still fully locked in.

It could allegedly be delayed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Now for the part that makes this all a little messier, because of course it does.

On March 15, 2026, TMZ reported that production on season five had been paused after an alleged blowup involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen during filming.

As of March 16, 2026, Hulu had not publicly confirmed a new timeline for production or a release date for season five.

That alleged pause is the biggest reason we should probably stop short of pencilling in a firm premiere date just yet.

If filming resumes quickly, a fall 2026 launch could still happen. But if the shutdown stretches on, season five could easily slide to later in autumn, or even to the end of 2026.

So yes, September 2026 is still the smartest prediction, but with one major asterisk. Right now, the show’s release calendar depends on how quickly production gets back on track!

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