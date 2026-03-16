Everyone remain calm, but Devonta just revealed the identity of his fiancée after Love Is Blind

Guys, the moment is finally upon us as Devonta has hard launched his pregnant fiancée after Love Is Blind.

He’d previously confirmed that he’d be keeping her identity private as he explained she “wants to stay out of all this” but clearly that didn’t last too long.

In a picture posted to his story he was pictured with his fiancée, whose name we do not currently know, with the caption: “I love you with everything I have mama.”

Some people in the comments were confused about why she looked different from a picture they’d seen of Devonta and a pregnant lady together at the Love Is Blind reunion and just to clarify that picture is AI, and isn’t real.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Devonta revealed that the pair had only been together for two months before she was pregnant and they got engaged.

Devonta admitted that it had all happened a lot quicker than either of them had anticipated, saying: “I don’t necessarily think we were planning on doing it as fast as we did. But this is the biggest blessing ever. I’m ecstatic. It’s literally all I think about. I’m always on Pinterest looking at baby clothes, ideas, figuring all that stuff out.”

It turns out the Devonta met his now pregnant fiancée way before Love Is Blind, as they had been friends in college, but had never imagined they’d be having a baby together or get engaged.

He recalled: “We have always known each other, [but] we’ve never dated or anything. … She’s always been a friend. We reconnected and it was like, ‘Wow.’ We look at the timeline and how fast things progressed, but I feel like I’ve known her my whole life. Whenever these big things that have happened in my life, she’s been there as a supporting friend.

“It was a timing thing where I was like, ‘Man, this was exactly where I was supposed to end up.’ And it’s just felt electric ever since. I knew I wanted to be a father.”

He also shared more with E! Online, saying that she’s his “best friend” and after they reconnected everything took off very quickly.

He explained: “The girl that I’m with now, I’ve actually known her since I was in college,. We’ve never dated, never talked, anything. It was just kind of like an old flame that took off. It was like a ‘hell yeah’ moment where we’re just like, ‘Man, wish we could rewind the clock and go back five, six years.’”

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