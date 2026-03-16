People are convinced they’ve found Alex’s cringe new business venture after Love Is Blind

You won't believe what the name of it is

Alex Henderson revealed basically every type of job on the planet you can work while he was on Love Is Blind. Soccer? He’s done it. Day trading? Obviously. Fishing? The norm. Now, a random account he’s just began following is rumoured as his new business venture.

The alleged business page is called @onlyfundsforex and has a measly eight followers so far. Obviously, it’s got day trading written all over it, because the page’s logo states the words ‘Only Funds Trading,’ while it only follows three people: including his own personal page.

Now, this is not confirmed to be Alex’s page, but he did say he dreams of being a day trader in Dubai and taking the hobby full-time. He’s got the platform for it after Love Is Blind, and already runs his own podcast, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if it belonged to him.

Guess who are two of those eight followers? Obviously, his co-stars Chris and Steven, as well as footballer, Bay Kurtz. The name is a play on words, using OnlyFans as inspiration, and already the page is getting labelled as being part of the “get rich quick manosphere”.

The page’s website states: “OnlyFunds takes an ‘Investing, Not Trading’ strategy. We takes to a long-term, “buy-and-hold” investment approach. In other words, we don’t try to time the market but focus on what is going to make you the most over a longer time period.”

Oh, and if you were feeling sceptical, it adds: “No wolf-of-wall-street risky moves here.” Even the logo is eerily similar to the actual OnlyFans logo, and while he hasn’t made any official online announcements about this potential new business venture, it screams Alex.

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