An expert weighs in on the theory Chris is secretly wearing heels to the Love Is Blind reunion

The Love Is Blind reunion hasn’t even landed yet, and Chris Fusco is already getting the internet talking, and not just because some still have a lot to say about his season 10 behaviour.

After Netflix dropped the first-look reunion photos on March 5, people immediately zoomed in on Chris’s dramatically sharper styling, with plenty of people joking that his shoes looked a little… height-enhancing.

In the world of reunion glam, that’s hardly the wildest theory. But is Chris actually wearing lifts, or are people just spiralling over one very polished promo shot? We dug in, and asked a celebrity stylist what’s really possible.

Chris has a whole new look for the reunion

Chris, 33, came into Love Is Blind season 10 as an Ohio-based account executive, military veteran, and self-confessed fitness guy who bonded with Jessica Barrett in the pods before their relationship unravelled off-camera and on-screen.

By the time the post-pod drama hit, he was already one of the season’s most talked-about cast members, so it was basically inevitable that people would scrutinise his reunion look down to the shoes.

And to be fair, the reunion styling is noticeably different. Netflix’s first-look photos show the cast glammed up for the March 11 special, and Chris’s outfit reads way more formal and fashion-conscious than what folks saw during the season.

He’s wearing a dark tailored look with a sleek boot rather than a trainer, which is likely why people started the “heeled shoes” theory online.

Some quickly latched onto the idea that his footwear appeared to give him a few extra inches, while Glamour even noted that Chris seemed to opt for a boot that gave him “a bit more height.”

That doesn’t automatically mean he’s stomping around in secret stilettos, obviously. Camera angles, trouser length, stance, and the structure of a boot can all change how tall someone looks in a still image.

An expert’s take on the heeled shoes theory

Celebrity fashion stylist and published author Kim Appelt says it’s genuinely difficult to tell from photos alone whether Chris is wearing lifts, but the overall theory is far from unrealistic.

“I can’t comment directly on Chris because it’s actually hard to tell,” Kim says. “I will say it’s very common for men to wear ‘lifts’ inserts in their shoes if they want to add a bit of height. These are quick to pop into any shoe. They’re basically cushioned inserts that add an inch or two without changing the outside of the shoe at all.”

She explains that lifts are more common than people think, especially on camera: “Think of lifts the same way you think about tailoring. They’re just a small adjustment that helps the proportions look a little stronger and more balanced. In TV, film, and formal events, it happens all the time. It’s part of how a look is finished on camera.”

As for actual height-boosting shoes, Kim says the clues are usually subtle. A slightly thicker heel, a more structured sole, or a shoe that looks a touch more elevated from the side. But the whole point is that the best ones are designed not to be obvious.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.