After a lot of speculation, we finally know how tall Love Is Blind’s Chris actually is

For some reason, Love Is Blind season 10 viewers are acting like they literally can’t rest until they know how tall participant Chris Fusco is.

He literally has all eyes on him in February 2026 after making some seriously questionable comments to his experiment partner, Jessica Barrett, about hitting the gym and doing pilates every day.

Chris was quite quickly called out by pretty much everyone for his “bodyshaming” remarks, and then the spotlight was turned on him and his physique. Now, we actually know how tall he is as well as how his height compares to the other Love Is Blind Ohio stars.

There was a whole lot of speculation about Chris’ height

Chris is the same height as the girls….. #LoveIsBlind — Charlene M (@chika1sg0lden) February 19, 2026

Ever since season 10 of Love Is Blind dropped, viewers have been obsessing over every detail, and Chris’ height somehow became a full-blown talking point online.

Social media was flooded with guesses, with people trying to work it out from pod scenes, engagement reveals, and group shots with the rest of the Ohio cast. Some viewers were convinced he was closer to 5ft 7in, while others argued he looked around average height when standing next to Jessica and the other male contestants.

Screenshots were analysed, heels were factored in, and comparisons were made, all in an attempt to crack the mystery. But as it turns out, the internet guesses were slightly off.

We finally found out how tall Chris Fusco is

For someone who claims to not care about his height, Chris sure talks a lot about being short #LoveisBlind — . (@beythoughtful) February 12, 2026

According to TVGuide UK, Chris Fusco is 5ft 6in tall.

That makes him the shortest of the main male contestants in the Ohio season. In comparison, Connor Spies is reported to be just under six foot at 5ft 11¾in, while Victor St. John stands at 6ft 3in. Alex Henderson is the tallest of the group at 6ft 4in.

With those figures in mind, Chris sits noticeably below the rest of the male cast when it comes to height. While early viewer guesses placed him closer to average, the confirmed measurement shows he is several inches shorter than his fellow bachelors this season, finally putting weeks of speculation to rest.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.