Shandi savagely speaks out against hate she’s received after going on ANTM documentary

Shandi has savagely spoken out after the America’s Next Top Model documentary on Netflix. She shared a statement on her Instagram Story that slams the way she is treated by viewers and trolls, writing: “Telling survivors they lied is the reason they won’t say a word.”

She continued in the social media statement: “Because some of you never listen. You place blame, you shame. Why do you think it took me so long to say anything? I felt the way you wanted me to… A b****, a s***, a w****. Well no f***ing more. F*** you.”

Nigel Barker, who was a main part of the new documentary and rose to fame for being on the original competition’s panel, speaks highly of Shandi nowadays. She told him, “Thank you for always thinking of us girls after the show in the correct light.”

However, people have been trolling Shandi. She featured in an episode where she, who had a serious boyfriend at home, is seen making out with one of the men. Producers framed the incident as a simple case of infidelity and called the episode ‘The Girl Who Cheated.’

Shandi said on the documentary: “I just remember the guy looking at me, and I looked at him, and I was pretty drunk at that point. Everything kind of after that is just a blur. All I remember is just like, just like remember him on top of me. I was blacked out.”

She noted how the whole thing was filmed, and how crews apologised to her for filming. When Tyra Banks was asked about Shandi, she responded: “I do remember her story. It’s a little difficult for me to talk about production because I’m… that’s not my territory.”

Ken Mok, who was an executive producer, said they had “treated Top Model as a documentary@, adding: “And we told the girls that. We would go over the rules. There’s going to be cameras with you 24/7, day in and day out, and they’re going to cover everything.”

“The good, the bad, and everything in between. No matter what happens while you’re on camera, we’re going to document all of that.”Ken went on to say that they “scaled back that scene in a significant way” after he saw it in post-production.

He sad: “That was, for good or bad, one of the most memorable moments of Top Model.” Tyra also added: “I’m not head of story, that’s Ken Mok. But I did become a master editor. It’s important for people to know that we didn’t put everything on TV.”

