All these ANTM contestants tragically passed away after the show, here’s what happened

One was just 19 years old

Rewatching America’s Next Top Model in 2026 hits different, especially now that Netflix’s new docuseries has everyone reliving the iconic makeovers, chaotic photo shoots, and the not-so-glam parts of reality TV.

But amid the memes and nostalgia, there’s a heavier side people don’t always talk about.

A few contestants we met on-screen are sadly no longer here.

Jael Strauss

If you watched cycle eight, you probably remember Jael Strauss as the sparkling, loud-in-the-best-way personality who could turn a room with one grin.

After the show, her life had real highs and real struggles, and people kept rooting for her.

In October 2018, Jael shared that she’d been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. In the weeks that followed, she updated people about treatment and then said she had entered hospice care. Jael died on December 4, 2018, aged 34.

The thing that always lands with Jael is how known she felt. Even through a heavily edited reality TV lens, she came across as a full human. With the Netflix docuseries pulling ANTM back into the pop culture spotlight, it’s no wonder that people are revisiting her season and remembering her.

Mirjana Puhar

Mirjana appeared on cycle 21, and her death was a deeply tragic loss that resonated far beyond the show.

She was 19 when she was killed in February 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina, in what police described as a triple homicide. Two other people also died at the scene, per Sky News.

In the aftermath, reporting stated that a suspect was arrested and charged with murder. PEOPLE noted a life sentence for the killer. Tyra Banks also publicly posted a tribute at the time, reflecting how quickly the ANTM “family” news can shift from runway drama to real grief.

Mirjana’s story is a reminder that being on a reality show doesn’t shield anyone from what’s happening off-camera and that fame, even the “15 minutes” kind, can’t protect you from random, devastating violence.

Kimberly Rydzewski

Kimberly from cycle 10 is often remembered for leaving the competition early and for how hard the experience seemed to feel on her, even in the small amount we saw.

ANTM wasn’t exactly known for being gentle, and cycle 10 especially had that pressure-cooker vibe.

Kimberly died on December 19, 2016, aged 29. Legacy Obituaries reported her death but did not include a cause, and there hasn’t been a widely confirmed official explanation shared publicly.

She appeared on the Tyra Show and discussed why she left ANTM early.

In the clip, Kimberly explained that she dealt with the death of her ex-boyfriend just three months before the show.

“It was the hardest thing I’d ever gone through, and then I rushed into the whole Top Model thing… but I didn’t feel good on the inside…” she said.

Kimberly also explained that her mom had passed away when she was in seventh grade.

