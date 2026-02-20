Alex from Love Is Blind is literally the definition of hustle, from podcasting to sports

Obviously he launched a pod just before the show came out

Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson has ruffled a few fears on the Netflix dating show, but on the outside world, he’s super busy, too. He’s a podcaster, sports player, skier, and essentially does not sit still, because he’d clearly rather go for a run or see his friends.

He sadly had to retire early from soccer after just over a year, because of knee surgeries. Alex didn’t let that stop him from staying fit, because he often runs, goes skiing, weight-trains, plays football, or goes to golf, so if anything, it’s actually motivated him more.

Alex launched a new podcast, Play Life Beautifully, in January. The whole premise was inspired by his knee surgeries, as her wrote: “With the life I built gone, I sold everything and left – not to escape, but to understand who I was beyond being an athlete.”

“Now I explore what happens after collapse, with those who choose to play the hand fate dealt them beautifully… Irregardless,” Alex added. He regularly invites guests to chat to, from comedian Mo Hill to former MLS and Wake Forest Defender, Chris Duvall.

Alex spends a lot of time with his friends, and even celebrated ‘Palentines’ with them. Aww! He’s now “laughing at all the stuff he used to stress about,” according to one Instagram caption, and often attends weddings or goes fishing in his downtime.

He’s done his fair share of travelling, whether that’s hanging out with snakes in Morocco or going to Buenos Aires to see the sights. Alex has even driven those cool cars people go around on in Japan, and says he’s now “at peace with it all” after going through a tough time.

