Inside Love Is Blind star Alex Henderson’s professional soccer career he had to sadly quit

Alex Henderson’s soccer career didn’t last, but at least that meant he was able to make time to find romance on Love Is Blind. He revealed he had to quit the career early because of an injury. Back then, he was known as Alec Ferrell, and used to play at Wake Forest University.

He now works in financial sales, and talked about how he has been “blessed with a good shell to chase athletic dreams”. Alex said: “I was an athlete and I hang out with ex-professional athletes as well.” He claimed he’s met former Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard…

Alex played for Minnesota United FC, drafted as a goalkeeper in 2016. He said on a recent podcast called Play Beautifully: “Soccer was a massive part of my life. I got to Wake Forest and that was everything to me. The knee surgeries hit and that ruined everything.”

After 14 months of what he thought would be a long career, he had to have four knee surgeries, which took him out of the game. “With the life I built gone, I sold everything and left – not to escape, but to understand who I was beyond being an athlete,” he wrote on his website.

“A lot of women probably look at social media and the way athletes treat their women and see that as attractive without really understanding the relationship. Then by 35, the guy is done playing sport and they realise they’re not really meant to be together,” he said.

Alex spoke about his body and continued to say: “I understand this is just a shell. And yes, I’ve been blessed with a very good one to chase athletic dreams and accomplish most of them. I do hear from other people that it’s a very good shell.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.