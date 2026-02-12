The heartbreaking reason Love Is Blind producers made a rare rule exception for Devonta

The incredibly sad moment played out in the pods

There are so few rules on Love Is Blind that feel truly non-negotiable… and the no-phones policy is basically sacred.

That’s why viewers did a double-take during the Ohio-based season 10 pods when Devonta was suddenly allowed contact with the outside world.

It wasn’t for drama, clout, or a sneaky text, this was one of those real-life moments that hit harder than any love triangle.

What is the phone rule on Love Is Blind?

In the pods, contestants are typically cut off from their phones and even the internet, so they can’t scroll, text, Google each other, or get swayed by outside opinions.

The whole point is to focus on the emotional connection, no distractions, no “quick check-ins,” no TikTok-induced spirals.

Series creator Chris Coelen explained in 2020 via Oprah Daily that taking devices away is intentional because it removes distractions and keeps people present in the experiment.

And it doesn’t stop once they get engaged. Participants generally stay phone-free through the couples’ getaway and only get access again once they return home.

So yeah, this is not a casual guideline. It’s a core part of how the show controls the whole experience.

Why was an exception made for Devonta?

Although Love Is Blind is usually staunch on rules, an exception was made for Devonta because he experienced a family tragedy mid-experiment.

According to E!, Devonta was pulled out by production and told that his grandfather had died.

Production allowed Devonta to speak with his relatives, a rare exception to the no-phones rule, so he could connect with his family in real time and figure out what he needed emotionally.

In the pods, Devonta shared the tragic news with Brittany Wicker and explained that talking with his brother and grandmother helped him decide what to do next.

He said they told him this is what his grandfather would have wanted, and that gave him the push to stay and continue the process.

