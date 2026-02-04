Ranked: Here’s who has spent the most on plastic surgery out of the Love Is Blind cast

The cast of Love Is Blind have been pretty open about getting various cosmetic treatments, but who’s spent the most out of everyone?

Well, out of all the cast members who have had some serious work done, aside from just a tiny bit of filler here and there, let’s see who spent the most.

4. Devin – $7k

Devin has his hair transplant in August 2025 with Vita Clinic in Turkey, which charges anywhere from $1,500 to $7k depending on the technique used.

Devin explained the reason for wanting the hair transplant, recalling: “I was nervous because, I wanna say for four or five years now, I started to see my hair getting thinner. was just worried that if I got on the show, the women that I interact with, when they finally see me, they’ll notice it.”

Devin explained that he’d been using spray on hair fibres to hide his hair loss, highlighting his hairline and thinning crown as the most problematic areas.

He added: “I’m going to do something super vulnerable right now. I think I’ve done a pretty good job at hiding how bad it has gotten, over the course of these past three or four years.”

3. Hannah – $5k to $11.5k

Hannah told Us Weekly that she actually had liposuction prior to Love Is Blind, explaining: “I had gotten liposuction too, maybe, a year or a year and a half before the show on my lower abdomen, my back and my neck, thinking, ‘These are things that I don’t like, let’s change them.'”

On average liposuction in America costs anywhere from $3,500 to $10k.

Hannah has also been open about the cosmetic surgery she’s had done after her time on the series, and she’s currently had lip and cheek filler and Botox in her forehead.

Hannah gets her treatments done at Monarch Aesthetics, and according to the prices on their website the treatments she’s had done would have set her back around $1,500.

2. Jimmy – Around $18.8k

Jimmy got an $11k hair transplant after Love Is Blind, sharing the reasons for getting the transplant in America despite it being far cheaper abroad.

He explained: “I decided to stay in the states for my procedure, which typically is a little bit more expensive to do. But there’s a lot of things that come with that, and I’ll explain that as well.”

Jimmy decided to get his transplant done with Solve Clinics in Chicago, and revealed that they charge $5 per individual hair graft.

He explained: “They charge roughly $5 a graft. I had a little over 2,000 grafts, I think 2,100 or 2,200. So roughly 10, 11 grand for the procedure.”

As for why he opted for the more expensive procedure procedure in America compared to places like Turkey, he explained: “When I was going through the evaluation process, I was getting quotes anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000.

“It included flights, it included hotels, all that good stuff, but there was no ongoing consultation or talking to your surgeon. So they just pretty much send you home after the surgery. You don’t really have any type of relationship.”

He’s also been doing platelet rich plasma injections to help boost his results, saying: “I have been doing PRP, which I’ve made some videos on that and what that kind of entails, and those typically run anywhere from $400 to $600.”

Jimmy confirmed in another video that he had composite bonding done on his first two teeth as a result of him grinding his teeth when he was younger and not wearing his retainer after getting braces.

Whilst Jimmy didn’t specify the amount he paid for his composite bonding, according to estimates it costs around $600 per tooth, meaning he could have paid up to $1,200 to get his two front teeth done.

He’s also currently on Invisalign to help correct his teeth, and this can cost anywhere from $3k to $6k for more complex cases.

1. Chelsea – Between $16k and $32k

Following Love Is Blind, Chelsea told E! News that she’d decided to get a tummy tuck and breast augmentation procedure.

Whilst she didn’t reveal whether she had the procedures done in America or abroad, a tummy tuck in the USA can cost between $7k and $18k, with breast augmentation an additional $5k to $10k.

She explained: “I have always struggled with my weight, but turning 30, it was almost impossible to see any results.

“Deciding to undergo surgery was a no-brainer, but you must take care of your body after a surgery like that. I’m so happy with it. I’m very, very grateful I did it.”

Chelsea also gets filler and Botox in her frontalis, glabellar complex, crows feet, DAOs and chin. She’s also had a lip flip.

As for filler, she’s had it injected in her cheeks, jawline, lips, and smile lines for facial balancing.

According to the prices listed on Aesthetica Med Spa, where Chelsea gets her treatments done, the total for her Botox and filler comes to at least $4k if not more.

