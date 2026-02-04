From Tyler to Catey, here’s where the eliminated Beast Games season two stars are now

One said it was the most intense experience of his life

Beast Games season two has been serving stress, strategy, and shock exits, and some of the most talked-about players didn’t even make it to the final stretch.

From Strong-team beasts to OG returners, the eliminated contestants have wasted zero time turning their screen time into real-life momentum.

Some are back to training, some are building brands, and some are still riding the emotional rollercoaster of what happened in Beast City.

Here’s what Tyler, Catey, Bryleigh, Jeff, and Mia have been up to since their eliminations.

Tyler Davis

Tyler went out in episode six and finished in 12th place. It was pretty brutal because he felt like a genuine late-game threat.

Since filming, he’s leaned right back into his strongman lane.

His Instagram brands him as a pro strongman, @thebamahamma, and he’s actively posting about being “fresh off” titles and his Beast Games appearance, which screams “booked and busy.”

Translation: the muscles are muscling, and the post-show glow-up is very much in progress.

Catey Link

Catey’s elimination was locked in by the cliffhanger, leaving the premiere to deliver the final blow.

Episode seven, Bury Me Alive, opens with the final heart smash, and it’s Catey who leaves.

Off-screen, she’s kept her audience close. Her Instagram bio leans into her Beast Games identity as number 157.

And she’s been funnelling people to her TikTok too, so she’s clearly using the moment to grow her platform.

Whether you loved her chaos or hated it, she’s doing the classic reality TV pivot: stay visible, stay posting, stay relevant!

Bryleigh Hansen

Bryleigh’s exit in episode six left her in 13th place.

Her early departure probably hurt if you were rooting for the Strong team to keep its most consistent competitors.

Post-show, she’s positioning herself as more than “that girl from Beast Games.”

Her Instagram describes her as a mindset and confidence coach, and her content leans motivational, very “turn the elimination into a life lesson.”

Honestly? That’s a smart rebrand for someone who got a big visibility spike (95k followers?!) and is building something longer-term than a single season!

Jeffrey “Jeff” Randall Allen

If you recognised Jeff immediately, you’re not imagining it… He’s one of the OG returners.

He was eliminated in episode five, finishing 18th.

Outside season two, he’s still best known for the larger Beast Games universe, including his public mission to support research for his son’s rare condition after winning previously, which has been widely covered.

Post-elimination, the vibe is consistent. He’s serving a family-first, advocacy-forward vibe, and using the spotlight for something bigger than confessionals.

Mia Speight

Another OG returner, Mia, is listed as taking the “Captain Bribe” in episode four, placing 21st.

And yes, the question everyone keeps asking: the $1.8 million island. Mia has spoken publicly about ultimately choosing the cash value rather than keeping the property.

Since then, she’s stayed in the public eye with social posts, over 10k followers, and interviews, leaning into creative goals and community-focused work.

