Did Jeffrey Randall Allen find a cure for his son’s disease after $10 million win on Beast Games?

Jeff Allen didn’t walk into Beast Games like “lemme secure the bag” and call it a day. He walked in like a dad on a mission.

On Amazon Prime Video’s MrBeast-created competition, “Player 831” aka Jeffrey Randall Allen, became the face of one of the most emotional storylines in the whole season… winning big to push research forward for his young son, Lucas, who lives with a rare condition.

But after that jaw-dropping $10 million win, fans started asking two very different questions: how much money did he actually keep… and did it change anything for Lucas?

What did Jeff do with the money from Beast Games?

First, the “$10 million” headline is real, Jeff won the grand prize on Beast Games. But the part that gets messy is what happens after you win.

Jeff has said the full amount hit his account via wire transfer… no giant cheque moment, just “blink and it’s there” vibes.

He explains why he had to give a ton away, too. US game show winnings are taxed as income, and with federal and California taxes, Jeff suggested he could owe over 50 percent, “if he did nothing.”

Then there’s the part that’s very… Jeff. He’s been open that a “good chunk” of the money is intended for research into Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD), the condition Lucas lives with, and that charitable giving and research funding can also affect what you ultimately owe in taxes.

Did Jeff Allen find a cure for his son’s illness?

Not yet. And, anyone claiming there’s a neat, finished “cure found” ending is getting ahead of reality.

Jeff’s son Lucas has Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD), a rare genetic disorder that affects how the brain accesses creatine.

Speaking on The Iced Coffee Hour in March 2025, Jeffrey said that Lucas started presenting signs of CTD at eight months old. On Instagram, he explained it took two years before a diagnosis was found.

There isn’t an FDA-approved cure or treatment that fully fixes CTD at this time, which is exactly why research funding matters so much.

What Jeff has done is pour rocket fuel on the “we need answers” side of the story. A California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) feature describes him as using the Beast Games win to fund research aimed at helping find a cure for his son’s rare disease.

And interviews about his post-Beast Games plans consistently frame the money as research support and momentum, not a miracle pill that already exists.

So if you’re wondering whether Jeff “bought a cure,” the honest answer is: that isn’t how rare-disease science works. What he can do is accelerate timelines, funding studies, backing specialist teams, and keeping CTD in the public conversation so it’s not ignored.

He wrote in an Instagram post in December 2025: “We are closer to a treatment for CTD than we’ve ever been, and with your help, kids like Lucas can have a future that is bright and full of hope. Our family is committed to this fight, but we can’t do it alone…

“Today, on Giving Tuesday, we’re asking for your help to move research forward. 100 percent of every dollar goes directly to Race for a Cure and funding critical research for Creatine Deficiencies.”

