The Valley’s Nia Sanchez addresses why she would never leave Danny, despite viewer reactions

Nia Sachez and Danny Booko have spoken out again regarding the viewer backlash about his behaviour towards Nia on The Valley, with her explaining why she’ll never leave him.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Nia shared more about how the two are trying to repair their relationship, sharing: “We are committed to our marriage and we’re both committed to making it work.

“Depending on the season of life and who’s going through what and all those things, it might mean that one person is putting in a little more work than the other, but we both are committed to making it work.”

Danny issued a public apology to Nia in May following a fight between them, with Nia addressing the backlash their relationship has received this season.

She continued: ““All marriages go through ups and downs and highs and lows, and I feel like nobody wants their lower moments in their marriage to be all over the world on TV. But all we could do was live our life in the realest way that it was in that moment, and all we can do now is continue to work hard on our marriage to get back to a healthy and strong place because that’s always been our foundation.”

She also shared that the two are “really going back to basics with communication”, adding: “If you watch the season, our communication was not great in that window of time.”

As for Danny, he previously shared that he was “embarrassed by and not proud of” his behaviour towards Nia on The Valley. However, as for the reactions he’s getting from viewers now, Danny said: “Unfortunately, thousands of hate comments that I’ve been getting are just so hard and so vulgar and so just extreme. I have never experienced anything like this in my life.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.